International
Calls for incendiary neo-Nazis crucified in Grampians to be classified as terrorist group
An anti-Semitism expert has called for the white supremacist group that allegedly burned a cross at The Grampians in West Victoria to be labeled a terrorist organization.
Main points:
But an army veteran of Jewish descent living in the area said he would rather talk to the neo-Nazis than silence them.
Residents were shocked and angry over the weekend when a group of about 30 men were seen carrying Nazi salutes and chanting slogans such as “white power” and “heil Hitler” while camping and hiking in the national park.
Some residents claim that the group posted posters promoting the National Socialist Network and their slogan “Australia For The White Man”.
The group leader reportedly also posted images on social media of members posing in front of a lighted cross during their Grampians camp.
Police investigated, but said the group had not violated any law.
Developing security threat
The chairman of Australia’s Anti-Defamation Commission, Dvir Abramovich, said the lack of laws about extremist groups had created an emerging security threat.
“We know there is a direct link between the incitement, the pollution and the outrage of the shooting that we saw not only in Christchurch, but elsewhere,” Dr Abramovich said.
“We do not need to wait for a Christchurch in Melbourne to act.”
He said he had followed the movements of the National Socialist Network since last year and had seen a dramatic increase in right-wing extremism.
“They want an Australia without Jews, without Muslims, without disabilities, without LGBTQI members [community].
“They are doing it because they know the law does not stop them from doing those activities.”
Dr Abramovich said the group’s actions should be seen as an issue for all sectors of society and should be labeled as a terrorist organization.
“A cabinet-level working group may be needed to develop an entire government approach that removes this terror threat to its roots,” he said.
“In a week [where we] are commemorating International Holocaust Remembrance Day, we have these modern day SS guards, being discovered in our state without consequences and without fear.
“I have called on the Federal Government and the State Government to bring the full weight of our law enforcement resources to combat this time bomb.
“You do not fight the far right silently and out of inaction, these are people who agitate for a racial war.
Australia stands to give people a ‘right’
Afghanistan war veteran David Wegman, whose father is Jewish, lives in Wartook in The Grampians and said he was shocked that this “kind of thing was happening in Australia so close” to the place where he lived.
He said he was happy the community had responded by calling the police.
But Mr Wegman said the solution to such groups was discourse, not silence.
“There is often a lot of suffering, pain and socio-economic factors that allow people to get caught up in movements like this, so I have no personal hatred or hostility towards the people who do this,” he said.
“But there is a lot of ignorance [of] the seriousness and severity of what the Jewish people have gone through.
“I like to think that Australia stands for giving people a right and having a real understanding of what is right and wrong, and if [these people] we can not look back and say that the atrocities committed in World War II by the Nazis were something that is objectively wrong, then we have a lot to do by helping these people. “
He said what these hate groups stood for was “against the very essence of our humanity”.
“For me, the way out is to engage in a clear rational discourse,” Mr Wegman said.
“I’m happy to talk to anyone about everything, and that level of lecturing [is important].
“We can not just silence these people, they are right about their views. What we need to do is have wider community discussions where they can be heard and accepted so that people can say, ‘ No, we believe in freedom of religion and rights’.
“If we try to silence them and fight them for existence, they will appear elsewhere.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]