Calls for incendiary neo-Nazis crucified in Grampians to be classified as terrorist group

An anti-Semitism expert has called for the white supremacist group that allegedly burned a cross at The Grampians in West Victoria to be labeled a terrorist organization.

But an army veteran of Jewish descent living in the area said he would rather talk to the neo-Nazis than silence them.

Residents were shocked and angry over the weekend when a group of about 30 men were seen carrying Nazi salutes and chanting slogans such as “white power” and “heil Hitler” while camping and hiking in the national park.

Some residents claim that the group posted posters promoting the National Socialist Network and their slogan “Australia For The White Man”.

The group leader reportedly also posted images on social media of members posing in front of a lighted cross during their Grampians camp.

Police investigated, but said the group had not violated any law.

Developing security threat

The chairman of Australia’s Anti-Defamation Commission, Dvir Abramovich, said the lack of laws about extremist groups had created an emerging security threat.

Dr Dvir Abramovich says there is a direct link between incitement and actual violence. (Supplied)

“We know there is a direct link between the incitement, the pollution and the outrage of the shooting that we saw not only in Christchurch, but elsewhere,” Dr Abramovich said.

“We do not need to wait for a Christchurch in Melbourne to act.”

He said he had followed the movements of the National Socialist Network since last year and had seen a dramatic increase in right-wing extremism.

“Let us not make the mistake that they are dreaming of a fourth Reich, with an Australian Hitler at the helm,” Dr Abramovich said.

“They want an Australia without Jews, without Muslims, without disabilities, without LGBTQI members [community].

“They are doing it because they know the law does not stop them from doing those activities.”

Dr Abramovich said the group’s actions should be seen as an issue for all sectors of society and should be labeled as a terrorist organization.

Locals went on social media to express concerns about the presence and positioning of white supremacists in The Grampians. (Supplied)

“A cabinet-level working group may be needed to develop an entire government approach that removes this terror threat to its roots,” he said.

“In a week [where we] are commemorating International Holocaust Remembrance Day, we have these modern day SS guards, being discovered in our state without consequences and without fear.

“I have called on the Federal Government and the State Government to bring the full weight of our law enforcement resources to combat this time bomb.

“You do not fight the far right silently and out of inaction, these are people who agitate for a racial war.

“We know one thing: whenever white supremacists and neo-Nazis gather violence usually follows.”

Australia stands to give people a ‘right’

Afghanistan war veteran David Wegman, whose father is Jewish, lives in Wartook in The Grampians and said he was shocked that this “kind of thing was happening in Australia so close” to the place where he lived.

He said he was happy the community had responded by calling the police.

But Mr Wegman said the solution to such groups was discourse, not silence.

“There is often a lot of suffering, pain and socio-economic factors that allow people to get caught up in movements like this, so I have no personal hatred or hostility towards the people who do this,” he said.

“But there is a lot of ignorance [of] the seriousness and severity of what the Jewish people have gone through.

“[It’s] tragically and for the people who are expressing these views it shows how little they really know.

“I like to think that Australia stands for giving people a right and having a real understanding of what is right and wrong, and if [these people] we can not look back and say that the atrocities committed in World War II by the Nazis were something that is objectively wrong, then we have a lot to do by helping these people. “

He said what these hate groups stood for was “against the very essence of our humanity”.

“For me, the way out is to engage in a clear rational discourse,” Mr Wegman said.

“I’m happy to talk to anyone about everything, and that level of lecturing [is important].

“We can not just silence these people, they are right about their views. What we need to do is have wider community discussions where they can be heard and accepted so that people can say, ‘ No, we believe in freedom of religion and rights’.

“If we try to silence them and fight them for existence, they will appear elsewhere.”