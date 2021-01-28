Penn State Online Programs Ranked among the Best Nations by US News and World Report





Penn State held its place for the fifth year in a row as one of the most popular universities in US News and World Reports annual rankings of the Best Online Degree Programs in the Country. Penn State World Campus, the virtual university campus, is ranked in the top 10 of the five bachelor’s degree disciplines and in the overall category of bachelor’s degree programs. The World Campus has been rated in the top 10 in the ranking of the best US News online programs more than any other institution since 2017. Six Penn State World Campus Rankings: Nr. 4, Internet engineering graduate

Nr. 7 (draw), online graduate education

Nr. 7 (draw), MBA online

Nr. 8 (tie), IT computer graduate online

Nr. 10 (draw), online programs for singles

Nr. 10, Internet Business Graduate (Non-MBA) Renata Engel, deputy provost for online education at Penn State, said the rankings are an indicator of universities’ commitment to providing students online with a quality learning experience. We are honored to be accepted into the US News Rankings and World Reports for offering some of the highest quality online degree programs in the country, Engel said in a release. The combination of Penn State faculty who are researchers or experts in their fields, the contemporary curriculum that is appealing, and staff who are committed to comprehensive support services create learning environments across the wide range of disciplines that support students to pursue and realize their educational goals. ” The ranking of the Best Online Programs also includes lists for other specialized programs within specific academic fields, as well as for veteran students. Some of the highlights of the World Campus rankings include: Camp State World Campus is No. 1 for his bachelor’s degree program in psychology, which consists of a bachelor of arts and a bachelor of science.

In the ranking of graduate programs, the Penn State World Campus was No. 3 for graduate engineering management and No. 9 for business analytics between online MBA programs. These annual rankings are based on statistical surveys submitted by colleges and universities, in addition to data collected from a separate peer reputation survey. Bachelor program surveys ranked over 350 institutions into categories including engagement, services and technology, credentials, and expert training and opinion. Graduate degree programs measure those four categories as well as student excellence. Camp State World Campus was also ranked in 10 of the top six categories of Best Online Programs for Veterans lists. These rankings are based on the same factors as its ranking in the Best Online Programs, as well as the ability of institutions to make college more accessible and accessible to veterans through Bill GI or other military student-assisted programs. . The ranking is also based on whether the programs enroll at least 25 military students at the university level and 10 at the graduate level. The ranking of the World Campus for Best Online Veterans Programs is: Nr. 1, Internet engineering graduate

Nr. 3, online business graduate (non-MBA)

Nr. 3, graduate education online

Nr. 5, MBA online

Nr. 5, online computer IT

Nr. 7 (draw), online programs for singles Even when Camp State World Campus was launched in 1998, he was considered one of the leaders in online higher education. Now, in 2021, the Penn State World Campus offers over 150 online degree and certification programs for more than 14,000 international students and 25,000 graduates, and continues to rank among other universities nationwide.







