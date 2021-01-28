The US stands with Southeast Asian countries against pressure from China, Blinken says





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States rejects China’s naval claims in the South China Sea beyond what is allowed under international law and stands with Southeast Asian nations resisting its pressure, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday. Blinken made the remarks in a phone call with Philippine Foreign Minister Teodoro Locsin, the US State Department said in a statement, in which he also stressed the importance of a long-term defense agreement between the allies and its clear implementation if Manila wants to be attacked in the South China Sea. Secretary Blinken vowed to stand with Southeast Asian claimants in the face of PRC pressure, she said, referring to the People’s Republic of China. Secretary Blinken stressed the importance of the Mutual Defense Treaty for the security of both nations and its clear implementation of armed attacks against the Philippine Armed Forces, public ships or aircraft in the Pacific, which includes the South China Sea, she said. Blinkens’ assurances came after Locsin said Wednesday that the Philippines had staged a diplomatic protest over the passage of a law by China that allows its Coast Guard to open fire on foreign ships, describing it as a threat of war. China passed legislation on Friday allowing its coast guard to use all means necessary to stop or deter threats from foreign vessels, including demolishing other countries’ structures built on alleged Chinese reefs. China claims almost the entire energy-rich South China Sea, which is also a major trade route. The Philippines, Brunei, Vietnam, Malaysia and Taiwan have overlapping claims. The United States, which has accused China of taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic distraction to advance its presence in the South China Sea, has sent a shipping group by water to promote the freedom of the seas. China on Tuesday said it would hold its own military exercise this week. A spokesman for President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday the Philippines hopes no country will do anything to increase tensions. The State Department said Blinken, who took office this week in the administration of Democratic President Joe Bidens, underlined that the United States rejects Chinas maritime claims in the South China Sea to the extent that they exceed maritime zones that China is allowed to claim under international law. . Reporting by Mohammad Zargham in Washington and Karen Lema in Manila; Edited by Jacqueline Wong, Robert Birsel

