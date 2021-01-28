Why Kerala is reporting nearly half of India Covid-19 cases

Up to 44% of Covid-19 cases in India have been reported late by Kerala, which was once cited as the model for disease management. Statistics from the Kerala health ministry show that the level of positivity of the Covid-19 states is five times higher than the national average.

Most states are reporting Covid cases as low as May-June levels. But in Kerala, the intensive care unit (ICU) beds in some hospitals are almost full. According to the ministry, there are 3,050 ICU beds – 1,200 in government hospitals and 1,850 in the private sector — and about 90% of them are occupied.

So far, the situation is under control, but if the situation worsens, the health ministry will have to find other alternatives like makeshift hospitals for Covid patients, said health expert Dr SS Lal.

Health experts blamed state government overconfidence and its over-reliance on antigen tests, considered less accurate, than the polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests believed to be the standard gold for Covid-19 diagnosis, for the increasing number of cases and the high degree of positivity. Worse, they say, the state is still showing old records to give a rosy look.

The state failed to track down the virus, but it went after pandemic registrations. The situation is serious. We have been warning the government about this for quite some time, said Lal, a public health expert returning to the US, adding that the state was paying the price for ignoring the early warnings.

Statistics show that the situation has turned serious in the last three months. Covid-19 cases began to rise after a brief lull in October (called the second wave). The average test positivity rate (TPR) increased to 13% and on October 13 increased to 18.16%. In November, TPR fell to 8% and in December rose to 9%, ministry data show.

In the second half of January, cases started to increase again with TPR which increased to 12.48% on January 25 from 10.88 in mid-January.

As the positivity rate increased, the number of Covid active cases also increased. The average active cases in the last three months were between 65,000 and 70,000, statistics show. On Wednesday, the active case load was 71,607.

According to the Union health ministry, of the 20 most affected Covid districts, 12 are in Kerala now.

Ernakulam and Kozhikode lead the state in Covid-19 affairs. The Kerala chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has urged the state government to take strict measures at Ernakualm including a blockade to control the spread. The state government seems reluctant because it could influence future assembly polls, which are three months away, and has rejected the request.

The state is violating dangerously and some districts like Ernakulam need strict measures including a deadlock, said IMA president Kerala PT Zacarias. The situation is really liquid. Some people behave as if with the arrival of the vaccine, everything is normal now, said S Mini, a nurse at Ernakulam district hospital.

The only silver lining is the low mortality rate. We need a genetic study to find out if a less deadly strain has been created in Kerala that is not causing much death but the infection is spreading faster, said public health expert and epidemiologist Dr B Raman Kutty.

However, experts claimed fraud and under-reporting of cases and deaths. The total death toll is 3,643 as of Tuesday. Since December of the first week I have been collecting data from government and private hospitals and health volunteers and posting a change every day on social media. In my estimation, deaths from Covid-19 will be at least three times the official number, said Dr NM Arun, an internal medicine expert who has extensively studied the deaths of Covid-19.

A government doctor at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, who did not want to be named, admitted that there was a huge disparity in the official count and the situation on earth. Even the names of a lawmaker and a youth leader who died of complications after Covid-19 did not appear on the official mortality list. Health ministry officials said they were Covid-19 negative during their last days.

We have a standard protocol and count deaths based on this. We agree that some deaths failed to figure on the official list, a health official said, unlocking allegations of data fraud.

Lal said dependence on unsafe and cheap antigen tests despite repeated directives from the Union health ministry was the reason for this increase in cases.

A closer look at the Covid control panel shows that out of 9,289,304 tests performed as of Monday, antigen tests accounted for 66%. In neighboring Tamil Nadu, all 15.2 million kroner tests were RT-PCR tests. In Karnataka, 70% of the close to 18 million tests were RT-PCR tests.

Health experts say antigen tests are only 50% sensitive while RT-PCR 90%.

It seems that the home quarantine of those who came from abroad did not work and the virus began to spread in the community. The state oversight machine either failed to detect this or ignored it. There were signs of community proliferation and the state should have taken those warning signs seriously, said G Pramod Kumar, a former senior adviser to the United National Development Program.

State Minister of Health KK Shailaja said that it was wrong to blame only the government for the increase in cases. We acknowledge that cases are on the rise. Our intervention delayed the peak and we maintained strict tables on mortality rates, she said, adding to the festive end-of-year season and local government elections were responsible for the increase.

We cannot stay stuck forever; life must go on. We have reorganized our measures again. We have strengthened the oversight and establishment of our contacts. Hopefully the growth will be contained next month, she said.

But experts said that moving to the current level of infection, it will take another two to three months to calm down.

As cases mount, a troubled state government has launched a new program, Back to Basics, to overcome the crisis. The Union Ministry of Health has asked the state government to increase the tests before it gets out of control. Since almost all sectors are open, it will be difficult for the government to impose another deadlock now.

What worries health experts is that this particular wave of infections is not showing any declining trend in the state with a high population density (859 people per km2) and a large number of elderly people (at least 15% of the population). are over 60 years old) A study conducted by CADI (Coronary Artery Disease among Native Asian Asians) has shown that the prevalence of Kerala diabetes is 20% versus the national average of 8%.