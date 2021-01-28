The known physician is reprimanded for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine only





KK Aggarwal, a well-known physician and former President of the Indian Medical Association, consulted with Padma Shri, made the mistake of taking the coronavirus without his wife. What happened next is going viral on the internet. A video of Dr Aggarwal is making the rounds on social media, in which his wife can be heard taking his class. People are giving different kinds of reactions to this video. After making the mistake of getting the vaccine alone, Dr. KK Aggarwal made another mistake by answering his wife’s phone during the live session. At this time, what the woman said was recorded and went viral on social media. In the video, it is seen that Dr Aggarwal is sitting in a car and during this time he is in a live session. Then he gets a call from his wife, who asks him if he went to get the vaccine. The doctor says he had gone to check and was told to pick it up as there was no crowd. So he got the shooting As soon as the doctor indicates that he has been vaccinated, his wife gets very angry and asks if he can not take it together. In response to this, the doctor constantly indicates that on Monday, she too will be vaccinated. He had just gone to find out, but had been vaccinated. Everyone else will be vaccinated on Monday. After that, the woman gets furious. In the video, she can be heard saying, “Bahut ajeeb ho tum, humein sath nahi le jaa sakte the? Tum mujhe apne sath kyon nahi le gaye”. (You’re so weird, you can’t take me? Why didn’t you take me with you?) Doctor KK Agarwal was vaccinated without his wife. Note to yourself: never pick up the phone while you are live on TV 🙂 # forward. pic.twitter.com/uhIQYvZ4IO – Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) January 27, 2021 Dr Agarwal again tries to convince the angry woman that he had just gone to find out and had been vaccinated. His wife says: “Bahane mat banao. Mujhse jhooth mat bolo” (Do not make excuses. Do not lie to me). Then the doctor realizes that he is in a live session and says to the woman, “I am straight now, let ‘s talk later.” After that, his wife says: “Main abhi live aa kar tumhari aisi ki taisi karti hoon” (I will come directly and give you a lesson). After the video went viral, Dr KK Aggarwal released a statement on his Twitter account. He wrote, “I am aware of a video of myself making the rounds and I am happy to have given people a moment of levity in these difficult times, as laughter is the best medicine. While you have enjoyed a laugh. at my expense, in something that was nothing more than my wife’s concern for my health and safety, I would urge each of you to get vaccinated when you have the chance.I am happy to learn that this episode educated millions about the importance of “Vaccine, something that has been my mission as a doctor. I really believe and I’m sure you will all agree that not getting the vaccine is a bigger issue to laugh about.” #Vaccinate # COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/M5KQNyUNJh – Dr KK Aggarwal (@DrKKAggarwal) January 27, 2021 People are reacting differently on social media by sharing the video of the conversation between KK Aggarwal and his wife.







