Top AP International News at 2:58 AM EST





Axios Biden plan to replace government fleet with electric vehicles will not be so easy President Biden’s plan to replace the government fleet with 650,000 cars and trucks with electric vehicles assembled in the U.S. by union workers is easier said than done. Why it matters: The populist “Buy American” message sounds good, but the vehicles Biden wants are still a few years away, and his purchase criteria would require an expensive overhaul of vehicle manufacturers’ production strategies, not to mention a change of fortune for long-time work organizers is thwarted by Tesla and other non-union companies. Support safe, smart, reasonable journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here. Reality check: For now, no single model fits the president’s criteria: batteries, made in America, by union workers. * Tesla manufactures the vast majority of EVs in the US, and all of its models contain at least 55% American-made parts, according to federal data. But Tesla does not have a union, and CEO Elon Musk has violated federal labor laws. * General Motors Chevrolet Bolt is the only US-built EV made by union work. But it is mainly made with parts imported from Korea. Only 24% of the content is considered internal. * Nissan Leaf, another popular EV, is made in Tennessee. But the factory is non-union and only 35% of the parts are household. “Made in America” ​​itself is confusing because the current rules governing “internal” content include parts made in the US and Canada. * Under the American Vehicle Labeling Act, passed in 1992, each car requires a label indicating where the car was assembled, the percentage of equipment from the U.S. and Canada together, and the place where the engine and transmission were built. * The newly approved US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement adds another layer of rules on the origin of parts. Biden wants to change the entire system for determining whether a federal vehicle is “American”. * Today, the government requires federal vehicles to have at least 50 percent of their components manufactured in America, but the gaps allow more valuable parts like engines or steel to be produced elsewhere, Biden told reporters Monday. * He wants a higher threshold and stronger rules that would benefit American workers directly. Be smart: Anything is possible, but definitely not within Biden’s four-year term in office. * “It just doesn’t add up,” said Joe Langley, a forecast analyst for IHS Markit. “The product is still a few years away.” * And replacing 650,000 federal vehicles with EVs would require an increase in U.S. investment across the entire supply chain, including electric motors, batteries and vehicles, all of which will take time, Langley said. * Union leaders are pleased that Biden is focused on the future of the industry. “He sees new technology as a way to grow our industry and our economy,” a spokesman for United Auto Workers told Axios. Some of those investments are already happening. GM, for example, is repairing several factories to produce electric vehicles in Tennessee and Michigan. Ford will make the next e-Trans van in Missouri. * But GM, Ford, and Stellantis (the newly merged FiatChrysler and Peugeot) recently committed to building more EVs in union factories in Canada. * And Ford is increasing production of its much-anticipated Mustang Mach-E in Mexico. What to look for: There may be some surprise winners from Biden’s plan. * A small number of well-funded EV startups like Lordstown Motors, Rivian and Workhorse are developing plug-in commercial vehicles like vans and trucks things that are often needed in government fleets. * “It can wind up sailing many new beginners,” Langley said. Be smart: sign up for FREE for America’s most influential newspaper.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos