Tharman to co-chair G20 summit panel on pandemic preparedness and response, Policy News and Top Stories





SINGAPORE – Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam is co-chairing a new international panel on funding pandemic preparedness and response. He is one of three co-chairs of the Group 20 (G20) Independent High Level Panel (HLIP) Group on Global Commons Financing for Pandemic Preparedness and Response, which was nominated under this year’s G20 presidency of Italy. The other two co-chairs are former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers and former Nigerian Finance and Foreign Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. In a joint press release Thursday (January 28th), the G20, the Bank of Italy and the Italian Ministry of Finance said the panel would have two main tasks: identify gaps in the global community funding system for pandemic prevention, oversight , readiness and response; and propose solutions to fill these gaps and leverage resources from the public, private and philanthropic sectors and international financial institutions. The other 18 panel members include former Colombian Minister of Economic Development Luis Alberto Moreno, former European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet, former Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Zhu Min and former Japanese Deputy Finance Minister Naoko Ishii , among others. “The composition of the panel ensures broad regional and gender balance. The panel members are global experts who together bring in-depth knowledge and experience in finance, governance and global health,” the statement said. HLIP, in particular, will interact with global health actors such as the Independent Pandemic Preparedness and Response Panel (IPPR) established by the World Health Organization. IPPR was established in July 2020 to assess the world response to the pandemic. HLIP will also provide an interim report to G20 finance ministers and central bank governors at their meeting in April, before presenting its recommendations during their meeting in July. In a tweet Wednesday (Jan. 27), Mr. Tharman, who is also the Coordinating Minister for Social Policy, wrote that he was happy to co-chair the initiative with Mr. Summers and Ms. Okonjo-Iweala. He added that there is “no deviation” from the basic lesson of Covid-19, which is the need to invest in a stronger international system to avoid the huge costs of a pandemic on nations large and small. “We can and should develop practical solutions to better fund global communities and revitalize multilateralism,” he wrote. “Finances are not the whole solution, but they are necessary in a safer world.”







