



Sec. Antony Blinken began his first full day as a top U.S. diplomat on Wednesday with a promise to restore American leadership in the world, a sharp contrast to the previous administration’s foreign policy tone, which left the country largely isolated on the global stage. Spending his first 24 hours as a senior diplomat talking to old U.S. allies, Blinken described the desire to have America back on the table as “almost tangible.” “What I have already learned from those conversations is a very, very strong desire for the United States to return to the room, back to the table, working with them on the many, many common challenges we face,” Blinken said. after phone calls to foreign counterparts in the western hemisphere, Asia and Europe. “And I look forward to hearing more about that in the coming days.” Stopping to give a traditional first day speech to State Department employees in Washington, Blinken acknowledged that a strong global presence requires a strong U.S. State Department, and today’s diplomatic agency was not what he left four years before. Ish Sek. of State Mike Pompeo under then-President Donald Trump faced widespread criticism for politicizing the historically non-partisan institution and restructuring the agency under the former Sec. Rex Tillerson only worsened withdrawal rates. Blinken committed to rebuilding the morale and confidence of the diplomatic corps. “The world is watching us now. They want to know if we can heal our nation,” Blinken said, addressing some masked diplomats who were able to greet him under Covid-19 restrictions. “They want to see if we can lead by the power of our example … And if we will place a premium on diplomacy with our allies and partners to meet the great challenges of our time.” The State Department will spend the first months of Blinkens’s office reviewing many of the policy decisions made by Pompeo while leaving the door, including banning last-minute arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Blinken said Wednesday that he was particularly focused on re-evaluating the Trump administrations’ decision to label the Iran-backed Houthi rebel group a foreign terrorist organization. Houthis or Ansar Allah control 80 percent of Yemen, and sanctions are seen by international aid organizations as pushing a country already on the brink of starvation into further humanitarian crisis. Vitals is very important even in the midst of this crisis to do everything we can to get humanitarian aid for the people of Yemen who are in desperate need, Blinken said on Wednesday. And what we want to do is make sure that every step we take does not hinder us in providing that help. But for Afghanistan, President Joe Biden’s new secretary of state made less of a difference than his predecessor, expressing the need to first fully understand the commitments made by the United States and the Taliban in their deal. Ai confirmed that Amb. Zalmay Khalilzad, who led U.S. negotiations with the Taliban during the Trump administration, will remain as the U.S. envoy to the Biden administration.

