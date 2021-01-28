Tesla says the new Model S is the most aerodynamic production car in the world





Tesla

There are many new things to talk about when it comes to Tesla Model S, which today received the biggest update since it was first unveiled in 2012. It has a completely new interior with a crazy steering wheel, lots of updated technology and a Plaid Plus models which promises over 520 miles distance. But buried in the flood of information is a new superlative that Tesla is claiming: The updated Model S is the most aerodynamic production car in the world, with a traction coefficient of just 0.208. Now there are some techniques here. Tesla does not say which specific S model reaches that figure of 0.208, be it the Long Range or one of the Plaid models and whether it has 19 or 21-inch wheels. Given that the Plaid Plus model claims a range of 520 miles, it is likely that he. This number also rounds nicely to 0.21 – and it matches Lucid Air’s alleged figure. Lucid has not given a specific pull coefficient that goes beyond second place December, so his claim of 0.21 could probably have been rounded off. We’re not sure about that, but we’re sure the aerodynamic rise won’t stop any time soon. The updated Tesla Model S has a Knight Rider steering wheel See all photos The Model S has also not technically entered production yet, so it is not exactly the most aerodynamic car you can currently buy. (That would be Porsche Taycan Turbo.) Tesla says first deliveries will not start until March for Long Range or Plaid, while Plaid Plus will not go into the hands of customers until the end of 2021. With Lucid Air deliveries starting in a month or two next, could potentially still take over and hang on to the crown of aerodynamics, at least for a while. Tesla also cannot claim that the Model S is the most aerodynamic production car more, or General Motors EV1 AND Volkswagen XL1 both boast 0.19 traction coefficients, and the VW is at least most definitely considered a production car. However, the Model S being the third most aerodynamically produced car ever is still an impressive achievement. Model X SUV also got many of the same updates as the Model S, but with a traction coefficient of 0.25, it was already the most aerodynamic SUV in the world.

