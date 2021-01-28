South Korea revises AstraZeneca vaccine for seniors according to usage plan





SEUL (Reuters) – South Korea said on Thursday it would begin COVID-19 vaccinations for the general public in the third quarter, but is reviewing the use of the AstraZenecas vaccine in the elderly due to limited efficacy data overseas. Photograph Photograph: People wearing masks stand in front of a zebra crossing on a cold winter day amid the coronavirus disease pandemic (COVID-19) in Seoul, South Korea, January 7, 2021. REUTERS / Kim Hong-Ji Health authorities will expand vaccinations toward the second half of the year with a view to achieving herd immunity by November, Korean Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) director Jeong Eun-kyeong told a news conference. Inoculations will begin in February starting with key groups, including about 50,000 medical staff on the first line of coronavirus treatment, the elderly and staff at nursing homes, Jeong said. AstraZeneca denied media reports this week that its vaccine is not very effective for people over 65, saying a strong immune response to the vaccine was shown in the blood test of elderly test participants. South Korea plans to vaccinate a priority group of 1.3 million in the first quarter and 9 million people over the age of 65 and the remaining medical staff in the second quarter, followed by the general population starting in July. The country has designated about 250 large indoor gyms and community halls nationwide to vaccinate people with Pfizer Inc. and Moderna vaccines that require cold chain storage, an interior ministry official told reporters. For inoculations using vaccines from AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnsons Janseen which do not require ultra cold storage, authorities designated 13,317 hospitals and clinics nationwide. South Korea has mobilized 57 military units as well as police and firefighters to transport and accompany vaccines for distribution. We plan to review the order of the immunization plan depending on the situation at the time of COVID-19 transmission and the timing of the arrival of the vaccines, Jeong said. South Korea has provided 106 million doses to allow coverage of 56 million people, more than the country’s 52 million inhabitants. It has agreements with four drug manufacturers – AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnsons Janssen, Moderna Inc. and the global COVAX scheme supported by the World Health Organization. Bioscience SK, a drug manufacturing unit of SK Chemicals, will manage the transport of Pfizer, J&J and AstraZeneca vaccines, Jeong said. KDCA reported 497 new cases of COVID-19 daily on Wednesday. The total number of infections reported in the country now stands at 76,926, with the number of deaths at 1,386. Nearly half of the infections in South Korea over the past year were caused by infections of groups coming from specific nearby groups, including religious sites and nursing homes. Reporting by Sangmi Cha; Edited by Michael Perry

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos