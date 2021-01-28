International
20 days before RDay, major agencies discussed the Sikhs for Justice plan for Delhi
As political voices were raised against the intelligence failure on January 26, according to sources the first high-level coordination meeting chaired by the Special Director of the Intelligence Office in the first week of January, the goals of the banned organization Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) ) for the raising of the Khalistani flag at Red Fort was informed and agreements against were discussed with all interested parties.
The meeting was attended by 8 senior Delhi police officers, 12 senior IB officers in addition to senior officers from R&AW, SPG, Haryana Police.
The breakaway SFJ, formed in 2007, is a US-based group seeking a special homeland for the Sixes – a “Khalistan” in the Punjab. The SFJ had earlier announced an increase in the reward from $ 250,000 for waving Khalistani flags at Fort Red on Republic Day to $ 350,000 for unfurling flags in the Indian Parliament on 1 February.
However, a day after violence in Delhi during the tractor march, farmers’ unions protesting against farm laws have postponed their proposed march to parliament on February 1st.
Sources claimed that at the meeting, it was also discussed to close the Red Fort from January 20 to January 27 and a clarification was sought from the Delhi Police.
“Because of Red Fort’s iconic status, it would be prudent to show caution and mention the SFJ’s past plan to raise the Khalistani flag at Red Fort,” an official statement said.
Security agencies were asked to secure buildings of historic and national importance in Delhi to prevent ‘any disaster’ from the radical Sikhs and the SFJ.
The meeting, the minutes of which were also shared with all the chiefs of R&AW, SPG, UP police chiefs, Haryana, Delhi, also had a long discussion on the plan and strategy of SFJ and radical Sik groups.
“Officials at the meeting had also said that Sikhs observe Republic Day as a ‘Black Day’ every year and this year a number of leaders from these organizations are at the site of ongoing agitation of farmers. The SFJ is offering monetary incentives in pursuit of “Farmers at the protest site along the Delhi border are also receiving financial assistance from the radical Sikhs,” a senior official told ANI.
Interestingly, on January 26, around 12 noon, another contribution was made that farmers protesting with tractors were likely to move towards the residence of the Prime Minister, the House of the Minister of Interior, Rajpath, the Gate of India and Fort Fort as well. This message was sent to all officers who were on the ground to maintain order and law in Delhi.
Nineteen people have been arrested so far and over 25 criminal cases registered by Delhi Police in connection with the violence that erupted during a march of farmers’ tractors on Tuesday, Police Commissioner (CP) SN Shrivastava said on Wednesday.
Delhi police have appointed Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu and gangster Lakka Sadana to a FIR registered in connection with the violence at the historic monument on January 26th.
Protesters broke down barricades to enter Delhi and indulged in vandalism across parts of the national capital during their organized tractor rally to protest the center’s three new farm laws.
Several public and private properties were damaged in acts of vandalism by protesters. A total of 22 FIRs have been recorded by Delhi Police with one of them citing the incident at ITO where a farmer died after his tractor overturned.
Farmers have been protesting in different borders of the national capital since November 26 against three newly adopted farm laws – the Farmers’ Trade and Produced Trade Act (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Agreement on Empowerment and Protection of Farmers on the Farm Price and Services Assurance Act 2020 and the Essential Goods Act (Amendment), 2020.
This story has been published by a wire agency source with no changes to the text. Only the title has been changed.
