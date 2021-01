Russia arrests allies of jailed opposition leader Navalny

The four are reported to be suspected in a criminal investigation into alleged violations of coronavirus regulations during the mass rally in Moscow. The raids came four days before new protests that Navalnys supporters called on Sunday. Navalny, 44, the most prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin’s government, was arrested on January 17 after returning from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from nerve agent poisoning blamed on the Kremlin. Russian authorities have denied the allegations. The overnight detentions of his supporters came after more than a dozen raids on apartments and offices of the Navalnys family, associates and supporters in connection with the investigation. Searched locations included Navalnys apartment, where police detained his brother, and a rented apartment, where Navalnys wife Yulia lived. Also Thursday, Russia’s Investigative Committee said it opened a criminal investigation against Navalny’s senior strategist Leonid Volkov, accusing him of encouraging minors to attend unauthorized rallies. In a further challenge to Putin, two days after Navalny’s arrest, his organization released an extensive video report on a palatial coastal complex allegedly built for Putin. It has been viewed over 98 million times, causing even more resentment. Demonstrations demanding Navalny’s release took place in more than 100 cities across the country last Saturday, a strong show of growing anger against the Kremlin. Nearly 4,000 people were reported arrested in those protests. Navalny fell into a coma while aboard a domestic flight from Siberia to Moscow on 20 August. He was transferred from a hospital in Siberia to a Berlin hospital two days later. Laboratories in Germany, France and Sweden, and tests by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, confirmed that he was exposed to the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok. Russian authorities have refused to open a full criminal investigation, citing a lack of evidence that Navalny was poisoned. Navalny’s arrest and the violent actions of the police in protest have brought widespread criticism from the West and calls for his release. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

