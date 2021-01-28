International
Trudeau doubles the promise of vaccines for all Canadians by the fall. Is he still a realistic target?
Despite the temporary closure of a Pfizer plant in Belgium and threats from the European Union to limit the export of COVID-19 vaccines, Canada needs to have enough doses of fall vaccination for every Canadian who wants the vaccine, some experts say.
However, the biggest challenge is likely to be the logistical assurance that more than 35 million Canadians will have received shots by then a target set by the Liberal government.
“Is it feasible? Yes, but it will certainly take a monumental effort,” said Jason Kindrachuk, Assistant Professor and Chair of Canada Research on Emerging Viruses at the University of Manitoba Winnipeg.
“Vthe charges are not necessarily the same as vaccines, “he said.” Getting vaccines in place is one [thing]
“But I’m taking them out of storage and freezing areas and putting those vaccines in people’s arms. [is] where of course we had extraordinary questions. “
‘Very safe’ despite obstacles
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government was “very confident” it would meet its goal in late September to vaccinate any Canadian who wishes to be inoculated.
He made the remarks to reporters as the European Union threatened to impose export controls on vaccines, leaving the 27-member bloc to secure supplies on the mainland. The proposal would require companies to seek approval before submitting vaccinesin non-EU countries, including Canada.
WATCH | Trudeau says vaccines will continue to arrive:
Canada’s vaccination plans will depend on how strictly the EU implements these new dictates, said Ross Upshur, a professor at the University of Toronto School of Public Health, Dalla Lana.
“If they are serious, they will annoy any kind of export carried out by Pfizer and other vaccine manufacturers, then this could be a real obstacle to the spread of planned vaccines.”
Meanwhile vaccine deliveries to Canada are being halted this week due to a temporary closure at the Pfizer plant in Belgium. This matters because while Ottawa has signed agreements for millions of vaccine doses from several groups of developers, only two vaccines are currently approved for use in Canada: one jointly produced by Pfizer-BioNTechand and another by Moderna.
Canada was expecting 366,000 doses of Pfizer to be delivered next week. Only 79,000 are scheduled to arrive as the company redesigns its plant in Belgium to improve productivity and deliver more shots than originally planned.
The temporary closure raises the question of whether there will be any additional or unforeseen delays arising from deliveries and supplies, given that the vaccine is being shipped across the globe, Kindrachuksaid
New vaccines possible on the horizon
These kinds of hurdles should be expected, said Lorian Hardcastle, an associate professor of law and health policy at the University of Calgary. Also, she said, there may be issues with the production or receipt of raw materials.
“I think it is certainly not impossible that we might encounter obstacles that will hold us back. But it still seems like a reasonable prediction that this [the government target] it will happen by autumn “.
Still, the temporary nature of the plant closure, combined with the potential for new vaccines to become available is cause for optimism, she said.
AstraZenecavaccine, which is already in use in the UK, may be approved in Canada in the near future. And Johnson & Johnson is set to release its COVID-19 vaccine data next week.
“We have contracts with them and if Health Canada gives the green light, it will just make it even easier to achieve those goals and we will be able to achieve those goals faster, “said Dr. Isaac Bogoch, a infectious disease physician and member of the Ont.government vaccine distribution task force.
However, even with only two vaccines approved in Canada so far, he said it is very realistic for us to meet the Liberal government target.
Of course, if Pfizer or Moderna stop sending their vaccines to Canada for whatever reason, and this is more than just a temporary slowdown, then “this could certainly jeopardize those deadlines,” Bogochsaid said.
“If companies do well in their contracts, we will be fine.”
Even with the delay, the Pfizer show was waiting to fulfill its first-quarter contract, “which means we would still get the same amount of vaccines,” he said.
Delivery logistics
Dr. Zain Chagla, an infectious disease doctor at St. Joseph Hamilton Health and an associate professor at McMaster University, said that between the two vaccines expected to be shipped to Canada, there will be plenty for each individual by the fall.
“I do not think it is unreasonable,” he said.
But Chaglaagreed with Kindrachuk that the barrier could put that supply into the Canadians’ arms by the government’s target date.
“Getting 30 million Canadians vaccinated over a six-month period is unheard of,” he said.
“I think this is probably the biggest responsibility in terms of this September deadline, it’s the implementation side of all than necessarily the current supply chain.”
Kindrachuksaid the size of Canada, including the northern regions and communities in service still pose logistical vaccination challenges.
“When we think of distribution, it is not necessarily easy to do it. We have a massive area to try to cover,” he said.
He said it is still unclear what structures and protocols will be used from region to region that will allow the distribution of vaccines. Some provinces have been very close, others not.
“We really need to have things fully aligned for us to do that by the fall,” he said.
