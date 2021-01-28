International
The dark reality behind the utopian dreams of Saudi Arabia
To the rest of the world, Saudi Arabia may seem like an almost medieval kingdom where women still fight for fundamental rights, where bearded clerics run the courts, and where convicts are routinely beheaded in public. But the Saudi monarchy, like its neighbors Dubai and Abu Dhabi, has long cherished dreams of stepping into a high-tech future. The last Saudi king created plans for six new cities in the desert, all billed as transformational steps toward a world beyond oil.
Now the Saudis have announced a fantasy that makes all their previous efforts seem subdued. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, de facto ruler, released a short film in January outlining his plans for Line, a postmodern ecotype to be built on kingdoms on the northwest coast. It will be a narrow urban strip 106 miles long with no roads, no cars and no pollution. MBS, as the crown prince is known, plans to pour $ 500 billion into Line and related projects, which are a lot of money even by Saudi standards. He calls the Line a civilizing revolution to be inhabited by one million people from all over the world. Why someone would want to move there and why a city should be shaped like a chapel is someone else’s opinion.
Watching the promotional video of the crown princes will immerse you in a special form of Saudi arrogance, mixing religious triumphalism and royal grandeur. The film begins with a quick montage of the greatest scientific and technical advances of the 20th century, including an irreconcilable image of Saudi Arabia establishing the king as if he were a Steve Jobs-style innovator rather than a desert warrior who rode on camels. Dates light up the screen with a vintage font as we watch images of the first commercial radio broadcast (1920), the first color TV (1953), the first successful kidney transplant (1954), the first man on the moon ( 1969), the birth of the internet. After passing the glories of YouTube and virtual reality, the screen empties and the words appear, white on a black background: What’s next?
Cut to MBS in a scene with his long white dress on the floor. He gives a short talk in TED style, while behind him we see a topographic model of what looks like a blackened lunar crust. A thin stream of glowing green fire pervades it, and for a moment I almost waited for Godzilla to appear and battle with the prince. The Japanese movie monster, born of fear and excitement after World War II for the power of technology, would be surprisingly appropriate here. But no: That green beam is meant to represent the Line.
As MBS brings to mind this bold new world, no journey will last more than 20 minutes! zero carbon emissions! you have the meaning that his chutka is nothing metaphysical. He seems to believe that nature itself is under his command. This should not be entirely surprising, as MBS has been promoting equally bizarre ideas since 2017, when it first introduced Neom, the broadest futuristic development of which the Line is a part. (The name is a portmanteau of Greek and Arabic words for new and future.) Prospect Neom described a new way of life from birth to death by achieving genetic mutations to increase human strength and IQ, according to a Article 2019 in The Wall Street Journal. Planting clouds would bring rain to the desert. The project involves serious, realistic planning on desertification, alternative energy and desert farming, I was told by Ali Shihabi, a member of the Neom advisory board. But these ideas were overshadowed by wild-eyed conversations about high-speed trains, robotic maids, and gritty sandy beaches.
The noises underlying these proposals, fueled by generations of people yes (including well-paid Western advisers), will be familiar to anyone who has spent time in Saudi Arabia. Still, you may have expected a little more attention from MBS, at least for now. This is the man accused of ordering the horrific murder of Jamal Khashoggi, the Saudi journalist who was seduced at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in 2018, then drowned and dismembered with a bone saw by a team sent by Riyadh. Khashoggi dared to write softly critical columns in the Washington Post. Details of his brutal murder shocked the world and made MBS a pariah. He has condemned the murder and denies any role in it. (CIA begs to change.)
Humility is not in the MBS genes, for better or for worse. He continues to harass and imprison his critics as if Khashoggi’s murder never came to light. But his sternness has allowed him to come to the religious creation of Saudi Arabia, ending the long-standing promotion of kingdoms of poisonous Islamic doctrine. He is relaxing rigid restrictions on cultural life and this has made him extremely popular, especially among young people.
The MBS bizarre promotional film is not just a reflection of its royal ambitions. His technophilia resonates with many young Saudis, and you can’t really blame them. Their cities grew almost overnight from the dark spots of the desert. Their grandparents watched in awe as the black man emerged from the sand, instantly transforming one of the world’s poorest countries into one of its richest countries. Why not believe in flying taxis and artificial moons?
The last part of the Line video presents a startling note: images of congested urban highways and flights reminiscent of the 1982 dystopian film Koyaanisqatsi, which portrayed modernity as a betrayal of the Earth. Line, according to the video, will save humanity from this nightmare, eliminating travel and pollution and preserving 95 percent of nature within its boundaries.
What the prince is not saying is that there are already thousands of people living in harmony with nature in the same area: a tribal community that has been there for centuries and is now being replaced by the project. One of these tribes made videos protesting eviction videos of a different kind, you can imagine, than what MBS has produced. He was shot dead last year in a confrontation with Saudi security forces.
Anyone who has spent time in the existing cities of Saudi Arabia can sympathize with the desire to start again. They are dusty and ugly. Narrow-minded clerics preside over corrupt bureaucracies that are resistant to change. But the Saudi landscape is already filled with failed or abandoned megrojects. Some Saudis have responded to the MBS film with acid comments about the need to renovate existing cities and neighborhoods of the country before throwing billions into another Xanadu. Jamal Khashoggi suggested so much in a column written with a co-author a few months before he was killed.
After MBS finishes its presentation, a warm female voice describes life on the Line. Urban dystopia recedes and the happiest images pass before us: foggy mountain peaks, waves emanating a pristine coastline.
The last words of the movies, spoken like a multicultural parade of faces flicking across the screen, are in bad taste: A home for all of us welcome to the Line. As I listened, I could not help but ask about the woman who said those words. Would she consider moving to a remote desert city, to submit to the 24/7 surveillance and whims of a murderous prince? My guess is that she did what so many others working for the Saudis did: she spoke her words, took the check and left.
