Cut to MBS in a scene with his long white dress on the floor. He gives a short talk in TED style, while behind him we see a topographic model of what looks like a blackened lunar crust. A thin stream of glowing green fire pervades it, and for a moment I almost waited for Godzilla to appear and battle with the prince. The Japanese movie monster, born of fear and excitement after World War II for the power of technology, would be surprisingly appropriate here. But no: That green beam is meant to represent the Line.

As MBS brings to mind this bold new world, no journey will last more than 20 minutes! zero carbon emissions! you have the meaning that his chutka is nothing metaphysical. He seems to believe that nature itself is under his command. This should not be entirely surprising, as MBS has been promoting equally bizarre ideas since 2017, when it first introduced Neom, the broadest futuristic development of which the Line is a part. (The name is a portmanteau of Greek and Arabic words for new and future.) Prospect Neom described a new way of life from birth to death by achieving genetic mutations to increase human strength and IQ, according to a Article 2019 in The Wall Street Journal. Planting clouds would bring rain to the desert. The project involves serious, realistic planning on desertification, alternative energy and desert farming, I was told by Ali Shihabi, a member of the Neom advisory board. But these ideas were overshadowed by wild-eyed conversations about high-speed trains, robotic maids, and gritty sandy beaches.

The noises underlying these proposals, fueled by generations of people yes (including well-paid Western advisers), will be familiar to anyone who has spent time in Saudi Arabia. Still, you may have expected a little more attention from MBS, at least for now. This is the man accused of ordering the horrific murder of Jamal Khashoggi, the Saudi journalist who was seduced at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in 2018, then drowned and dismembered with a bone saw by a team sent by Riyadh. Khashoggi dared to write softly critical columns in the Washington Post. Details of his brutal murder shocked the world and made MBS a pariah. He has condemned the murder and denies any role in it. (CIA begs to change.)

Humility is not in the MBS genes, for better or for worse. He continues to harass and imprison his critics as if Khashoggi’s murder never came to light. But his sternness has allowed him to come to the religious creation of Saudi Arabia, ending the long-standing promotion of kingdoms of poisonous Islamic doctrine. He is relaxing rigid restrictions on cultural life and this has made him extremely popular, especially among young people.