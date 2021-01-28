Will Seoul be located between Washington and Beijing?

South Korea China File photo: CGTN

Recent interactions between China and South Korea and between South Korea and the US have raised eyebrows on the trajectory of this triangular relationship.

Chinese President Xi Jinping held a telephone conversation with South Korean President Moon Jae on Tuesday and called for raising the China-South Korea strategic partnership to a new level.

Earlier, new U.S. defense chief Lloyd Austin called on key U.S. allies including South Korea to boost defense ties, and new U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the South Korea-US alliance was a “main line” of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific Region.

China and South Korea are important partners and their bilateral trade last year managed to grow amid widespread downward pressures. The two countries have maintained close ties in terms of people-to-people exchanges, plus struggling together with the COVID-19 epidemic.

The administration of the Moon attaches great importance to the role that China has played in the nuclear issue of the Korean Peninsula. It is believed that there are still expectations for China on this issue. As such, Beijing-Seoul overall relations are expected to strengthen in the future.

US President Joe Biden has pledged to strengthen US alliances in the Asia-Pacific region. He wants a coalition of so-called democracies to oppose China. South Korea will surely be one of the countries where the US will try to get on the ropes. The Biden administration is expected to work more closely with Seoul to resolve the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue. Some Chinese analysts have expressed concern about the advent of an “Asia Pivot 2.0” strategy and what it means for Asian security.

Within the next few months, the Biden administration’s main focus will still be on domestic issues – including correcting the policies of his predecessor Donald Trump, stepping up efforts to prevent and treat COVID-19, and boosting the economic recovery. On diplomatic matters, the Biden administration may prioritize US-China relations and then address issues related to US-South Korea relations at a later date.

The divergence over the cost of deploying US troops in South Korea was one of the main disputes between the two countries during the Trump era. As Biden seeks to strengthen the U.S. alliance with South Korea, that friction could be eased under his presidency. But, from a long-term perspective, this is a structural challenge and cannot be easily addressed.

There are concerns about the location of Seoul between Beijing and Washington. This issue emerged as early as 2008 when Beijing and Seoul announced that they were improving their relationship in a “strategic partnership”. The US has worried that if South Korea gets too close to China, it will affect the balance of power in the Asia-Pacific region.

South Korea is trying to get economic benefits from China and security guarantees from the US without offending any of them. Washington’s influence in Seoul is slightly greater than that of Beijing. If Washington puts significant pressure on Seoul, the latter may tend to lean over again. If there is a scenario where South Korea is encouraged to take sides, Seoul is not capable of coping with such a situation.

The most recent example was South Korea’s approval of the deployment of the High-Level Zone Defense system at the Terminal under US pressure in 2016. As a result of the deployment, South Korea’s relations with China were deeply undermined. Then Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang warned in 2017 that China “will take firm and necessary steps to protect its security interests.” South Korean products witnessed an unprecedented boycott by the Chinese public, and South Korean tourism suffered huge losses. The Blue House gave great commitment to re-establishing its ties with China. This is a typical example that demonstrates Seoul’s position between Beijing and Washington and the lack of a proper approach to address this situation.

Some analysts have said that the Moon administration’s New Northern Policy echoes somewhat with the China Belt and Roads Initiative, and its New Southern Policy partly calms the US Indo-Pacific Strategy. This shows Seoul’s delicate balance between Beijing and Washington. Against the backdrop of the power transition in the US, the Moon administration will continue to work hard in this regard.

The author is a professor in the International Politics Department of the Jilin University School of Public Administration and an expert on Korean Peninsula issues. [email protected]