Four members of the same family die from COVID after the Christmas Day meeting

Tracy Latham (right) says her life has been ruined after the ‘terrible’ loss of her partner Darren Fisher (left) and several members of her family. (Arrij)

One woman says her life was ruined after four members of her family died of COVID after a Christmas Day meeting.

Tracy Latham has been devastated after her partner, his parents and his uncle all died after contracting the disease.

The family, who had shielded since March, met on Christmas Day after the government relaxed COVID rules and allowed families to meet for a day.

Latham, from Mackworth, Derby, described the loss of her partner, 48-year-old Darren Fisher, as horrific.

The couple were to get married in July this year after spending 12 years together, during which time Fisher helped raise three Lathams children from a previous relationship.

Latham, 50, claims her partner was caught COVID when he went to his parents’ home in Allenton for just two hours.

Darren Fisher and his parents all died of COVID after contracting the disease at Christmas. (Arrij)

She says the time together was enough for him and some family members to contract the disease, something she thinks would not have happened if the government had stopped people from meeting on Christmas day.

Over the next week, Fisher, his parents Pat and David Fisher, aged 79 and 82, and his uncle, Michael Wilson, who was in his early 70s, all came out positive about the disease.

They have all died and another of Darren Fishers uncles, Geoffrey, who also contracted the disease, is recovering from a serious illness.

Look: Deaths from COVID in the UK exceed 100,000

Latham, who is unable to work due to a long-term health condition, says the only family member who had an underlying health condition was Fishers mother, who had diabetes.

Opening up about her losses, Latham said: “We do not really know who went through it.

“No one was sick Mick had a tickle, but that was all

They spent the day together Pat and David, and Michael and his partner Gladys.

“Darren approached them for a few hours to say hello, as they had not seen each other for ages. It was a quick flying visit around 9pm.”

The story goes on

Things started to go wrong when Pat Fisher, who fell and injured her leg on Boxing Day, was admitted to Royal Derby Hospital on December 27th.

Latham said: She began to feel tired and weak. “A few days later, she tested positive for coronavirus and her condition worsened.”

Darren Fisher’s uncle also passed away from COVID. (Arrij)

Her positive test result came just days after she arrived at the hospital, ruling out the possibility that she would catch him in the ward.

Things then got worse when Fisher started showing symptoms of the disease and he started struggling to breathe.

He was later placed in a ventilator for nine days, but he died on Jan. 11 without knowing that his mother and father had died days earlier.

Read more

What you can and cannot do according to current blocking rules

His uncle died a few days later.

David Fisher, who was in a care home being treated for dementia, tested positive for COVID after he died and Latham believes he is the person who passed it on to Geoffrey Fisher, who went to help him while Pat Fisher was in the hospital .

Latham says the government is to blame for the deaths after allowing people to visit other homes at Christmas.

She said: The government has not done enough the blockade was too late.

Look: What you can do and what you can not do during England’s third national blockade