



BERLIN A court in Frankfurt convicted a German neo-Nazi of killing a local politician and sentenced him to life in prison on Thursday for what the prosecutor called the first political assassination of countries by far-right extremists since the end of the War of the Second World. The court found Stephan Ernst, 46, guilty of the 2019 assassination of Walter Lbcke, a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right party who had defended her refugee greeting policy. The prosecutor had sought imprisonment without the possibility of parole due to the gravity of the crime, which he argued was motivated by racism and xenophobia. The assassination marked a turning point in the calculation of post-war Germany with the degree of threat posed by local neo-Nazis, coming after years of attacks by far-right extremists on migrants or their descendants. Prosecutor Dieter Killmer insisted the court should send a message to the far-right camp in his country. From our point of view, as soon as a politician is involved, as is the case here, we should all be in our defense to ensure that others do not ignore the state monopoly on the use of force and undertake to kill representatives of the German people, Mr Killmer told reporters after his closing arguments last week.

Another man, identified only as Markus H. in accordance with German privacy laws, was acquitted of being an accomplice to the murder but was given a suspended sentence of one year and six months for a weapons violation. Mr Lbcke was killed on the terrace of his home near the central German city of Kassel on June 2, 2019. His adult son found his father crashed into a chair with a gunshot wound to the head and called an ambulance. He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Mr. Ernst was arrested two weeks later, and admitted the crime a little later, only to remove that confession weeks later. He later returned to it during the trial, which began in June.

Mr Ernst has also been charged with attempted murder in stabbing a refugee since August 2016. Police officers who searched Mr Ernsts’s home found traces of Iraqi DNA in a knife.

