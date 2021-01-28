Covid-19: India decides to resume regular international flights – News





Under the new guidelines from February 1, “all activities will be allowed outside of restricted areas”.



India may allow regular international air travel as part of a new relaxation package on control measures against the spread of Covid-19. Read also: New Covid Strain: India’s Covaxin Likely Effective Against UK Variant Covid-19: Dubai increases PCR testing for passengers “For further opening of international passenger air travel, the Ministry of Civil Aviation may take a decision in consultation with the Ministry of Internal Affairs based on the assessment of the situation”, “New guidelines” of the government for Supervision, Maintenance and Care, which will take effect on February 1 said. India suspended all incoming and outgoing international flights as well as domestic air travel in the last week of March 2020 as part of a blockade to combat Covid-19. Flights to and from India have resumed in a phased manner with about two dozen seats under “air bubbles”. Meanwhile, India has fully opened up domestic air services. Air bubbles are temporary travel arrangements with specific countries that aim to resume scheduled commercial passenger services as the pandemic situation improves. Such flight agreements are currently in force in the Gulf with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait and Qatar. Under the new guidelines from February 1, “all activities will be allowed outside restricted areas”, which are specific areas with a high prevalence of Covid-19 infections. “The main focus of the new guidelines is to consolidate the substantial benefits that have been achieved against the spread of Covid-19. This is evident in the continuing decline in the number of active and new cases in the country over the last four months,” he said on Wednesday. Ministry of Internal Affairs. Fresh relaxations include the opening of swimming pools and exhibitions. Half-capacity cinemas and theaters will now be allowed to operate with higher seats.









