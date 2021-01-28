Biden struggles to determine? His unity? promise of a divided nation

Now, Biden and his team are working to implement that amorphous goal, which has already been armed by Republicans who disagree with Bidens’s policy goals and challenged by some fellow Democrats.

Faced with a deadly coronavirus pandemic and a troubled economy, as well as the small majority of Congress, Biden and his advisers are trying to implement a unity plan for a country that may seem to agree on how much disagrees.

Even coming up with a common definition of what unity should mean has proved impossible to unify around.

I think that means a lot of different things, said John Anzalone, a senior Biden adviser and campaign surveyor. When we asked people in the polls what Joe Bidens’s message was, they realized it was unity. They meant the union of people or unity.

It may have meant different things to them, Anzalone added. Maybe he was uniting different parties. Or healing the place using a different tone and demeanor.

Republicans citing various Democratic initiatives that Biden is presenting have already alarmed anti-unity, claiming that the fact that Biden is ruling as a Democrat means that he is not committed to his campaign mantra. And Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) Defined unity differently yet, arguing Sunday on CNN Inside Politics that the phrase might mean Democrats unite against the insurgency, a reference to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack by an angry mob. Trump supporters.

The next Senate trial to blame Trump for his alleged role in fomenting the unrest underscores the shattered nature of nations’ politics, with all but five Republican senators voting Tuesday. to challenge the constitutionality of blaming a former president.

Biden and his aides have provided broad, and sometimes conflicting, definitions of what unity entails.

The president told reporters Monday that it means trying to eliminate vitriol, trying to reflect what most American democrats think is Republican, Republican, independent, and trying to stay away from ad hominem attacks on each other.

But Biden also said the consensus should not be confused with bipartisanship, and left open the possibility of muscling through his coronavirus aid package on congressional Republican objections.

Unity is also trying to get, at a minimum, if you pass a piece of legislation that breaks down within party lines, but passes, it does not mean there was no unity, Biden said. It simply means that she was not bipartisan.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said at a news conference Monday that unity means bringing our work on legislative issues closer through a bilateral lens, but also projects that he will govern for all people and address all the issues facing the American people.

Unity has to do with the sense of place they are in it together, Psaki said, and I think I know well when we see it.

Senator John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.) Echoed the same phrase, which is often accompanied by the definition of shame widely offered by then-Supreme Court judge Potter Stewart.

I know when I see it, Hickenlooper said when asked how to recognize unity. Isn’t that what they say about pornography?

Early polls show most Americans agree with Bidens’s call for bipartisanship, with 71 percent saying they would rather see congressional Republicans working with Biden than focus on keeping him in check, according to a new Monmouth University survey performed in the days after the inauguration. About 6 in 10 Americans have some confidence that Biden will be able to make Washington more cooperative, and nearly 8 in 10 said it was very or extremely important for the federal government to address the lack of unity in the country.

But Republicans argue that by pursuing policy goals with which they disagree, the new president is removing his calls for unity. The stance is obviously vague, but also potentially politically effective, allowing Republicans to downplay the entire Bidens organizing principle.

In a tweet, Senator John Cornyn (R-Tex.) Regarding a story about Bidens’ move to end Trumps ban on transgender soldiers serving in the military, writing: Another unifying move by the new Administration?

Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) Also criticized Bidens’ aspirations. I just want his actions to match his words of inauguration in terms of unification and healing, Johnson said this week. I am not seeing his initial actions like that, which is disappointing.

And Mark Levin, a conservative talk radio and Fox News executive, used his show to flaunt what he said were false claims of Bidens unity. Joe Biden made most of the word unity, he said last weekend. Nothing Joe Biden has done since his inaugural speech demonstrates any form of unity.

Online writing, Dan Pfeiffer, a former Obama adviser, shifted to softening the potential field: The unity talk will be constantly distorted by unfair expectations, arguments of mistrust, and general stupidity.

Natural partisan disagreements, he wrote, should not be misinterpreted as disunity, and a metric for success should be consensus from the majority of the country, not a majority from the opposing party.

Joe Biden won the election. Republicans lost. Joe Biden doing the things Americans chose to do is not divisive. Republicans may not like it, but that is their problem, Pfeiffer wrote. A majority of Americans voted to rejoin the Paris Agreements, repeal the ban on Muslims, implement more comprehensive pandemic measures, and so on. Pushing the agenda of most American-backed agenda issues is not divisive just because [Republican Sens.] Ted Cruz and Ron Johnson see it bad.

At the same time, some of Bidens’s Democratic allies have struggled to articulate the exact meaning of the word in a Biden administration, often defining it by what it is not.

House Majority whip James E. Clyburn (DS.C.) said unity can be noticed and felt, but not necessarily measured. Unity for me simply means finding common ground does not mean unanimity, he said. I do not know why people think you can not unify if you are not unanimous. That’s all Biden is talking about: trying to find common ground.

Clyburn liked him in his 58-year marriage to his wife, who died in 2019.

There was never any disruption in our marriage, he said. But there was a lot of difference of opinion. We were rarely unanimous in what we did and in what we thought, but there was always unity.

Still, Clyburn added, although he believes Bidens’ main goal is the search for common language, the concept can also be distorted and even dangerous.

I do not want to be unfair about this, but one of the reasons I do not like this unity argument is because I have been Black throughout my 80 years and in the South, he said. The South joined against me. There was Southern unity for division. So you have to be relative about that. You can be unified and inhuman. Unity is for me something we need to take care of.

Senator Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.), Who often speaks with Biden and spoke to him as he prepared the foundation of his campaign, said some of the symbolic actions in the early days of Biden’s presidency a day of service soon prior to its inauguration, a memorial to coronavirus victims and a two-party invitation for lawmakers to join it for a church service were created with unity in mind.

It does not mean uniformity, it does not mean conformity or unanimity, it does not mean that everyone will agree on everything, Coons said. Bringing unity to the country begins by telling us the truth, having a real and concrete plan. Not just her bold words. He is actually doing the job of being president.

Hickenlooper, a former governor of Colorado, laughed out loud when faced with the question of how unity can be measured. I’m not sure how you measure when you’re there, he said. But I think what President Biden is putting out is a road map.

The concept has been a driving force for Biden since the early days of his campaign, when he was meeting with councilors at a house he was renting in McLean to sketch out his initial offer.

We choose unity rather than division, Biden said, again and again, at the height of almost every essential speech.

In the campaign trail, he often used unity and civilization interchangeably, often citing the lesson taught to him by the late former Democratic senator Mike Mansfield: it is always appropriate to question the judgment of another, but never appropriate to ask his motives.

Bidens’s rhetoric was generally cast as naive in a democratic election in which candidates were often involved in partisan warfare, after Biden trumpeted his ability to work with Republicans.

I kept talking about unity, and everyone said: No, you can no longer have unity. It changed so fundamentally, Joe. It can not be put together again, he said during a fundraiser in 2019. Well, if so, everyone was dead. We were in real trouble because our constitutional system requires consensus.

At the end of the campaign, Biden delivered a keynote address in Gettysburg, Pa., A site chosen to highlight the dangers of division and the merits of unity. The concluding argument is that we need to unify the country, said Mike Donilon, Bidens chief strategist at the time. He will not only represent Democrats or Republicans; hell represents all.

In his inaugural address, Biden mentioned unity more than half a dozen times, at one point citing other challenges that tested the nation: the Civil War, the Great Depression, the two world wars, and the 9/11 attacks.

In each of these moments, enough of us came together to move everyone forward, he said, referring not to an end to partisanship, but to an idealistic union of the nation. And, we can do that now. History, faith and reason show the way, the way of unity.

An example of Bidens’ approach occurred at the end of a brief question-and-answer session with reporters Monday. As Bidens aides began to finish, pulling the media out of the room, the president paused and addressed Fox News Channels Peter Doocy, who as a reporter covering the campaign often listed Biden and his team with his directed questions.

I know he always asks me tough questions and he always has an advantage over them, Biden said. But I like it anyway.