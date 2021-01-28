We want the shots we have ordered, says UK, as vaccine line in Europe tightens

LONDON (Reuters) – Europeans are struggling to secure supplies of sharpened COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday when Britain demanded it take all the shots it paid after the European Union asked AstraZeneca to divert supplies from the UK.

A bottle, mouthpiece and small toy figures are seen in front of a UK flag displayed in this illustration taken on 11 January 2021. REUTERS / Dado Ruvic / Illustration

The EU, whose member states are far behind Israel, the United Kingdom and the United States in dumping vaccines, is trying to get supplies just as the largest drug maker Wests slows deliveries on the block due to production problems.

As vaccination centers in parts of Germany and France canceled or delayed appointments, the EU publicly rebuked Anglo-Swedish medicine maker AstraZeneca for failing to deliver even though the vaccine has not yet been approved by the bloc.

This drew a brief response from AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot who said the EU was late in concluding a supply contract so the company did not have enough time to iron out production problems at a vaccine factory run by a partner in Belgium .

Britain, which has consistently announced its lead in the vaccine spread race since leaving the EU orbit on January 1, said its deliveries must be respected.

“I think we need to make sure that the supply of vaccines that is bought and paid for, procured for them in the UK, is delivered,” Cabinet Minister Michael Gove told LBC Radio.

Repeatedly asked if the British government would prevent AstraZeneca from diverting essential supplies of vaccines from Britain to the EU, Gove said the main thing was for Britain to get its orders as planned and on time.

VACCINATION VACCINATION?

The fastest mass vaccination machine in history is fueling tensions around the world as major powers buy vaccines in bulk and poorer nations try to navigate a financial and diplomatic minefield to gather whatever supplies remain.

The EU failed to make any progress in crisis talks with AstraZeneca on Wednesday and demanded that the drugmaker indicate how it would supply the block with reserved doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from plants in Europe and Britain.

Tensions have risen against the backdrop of supply problems from the other major vaccine supplier from Wests – Pfizer – which announced the maternity ban.

Israel is far from the world leader in the distribution of vaccines per capita, followed by the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Bahrain and the United States. Behind them are Italy, Germany, France, China and Russia.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that it would have been unfortunate for the UK to have stayed on the EU vaccine program instead of setting its own plan.

Britain has injected the first 7.1 million doses of gun vaccine and is on track to deliver a shot across the 70s, front-line doctors and care workers, residents of clinically care homes and elderly – about 15 million people – by 15 February.

CANCELED APPLICATIONS

In the northern French region of Hauts-de-France, France the second most populous region, some vaccination centers were no longer taking appointments for a first stroke. In some other French regions, several online dating platforms closed booking opportunities.

Germany’s most populous state North Rhine-Westphalia last week postponed the opening of vaccination centers until February 8, while the state of Brandenburg also had to postpone vaccination appointments originally scheduled for late January due to birth delays.

AstraZenecas Soriot told Italys La Repubblica that the problem had to do with the production of the vaccine itself: He said a high-capacity site was experiencing yield problems with cell cultures producing the vaccine in 1,000 or 2,000 liter batches.

He said there had been similar issues in the UK supply chain, but the UK contract was signed three months before the European agreement, so there were an additional three months to fix the problems.

Germany’s health minister said he expects the current shortage of coronavirus vaccines to continue until April, as the government faced new criticism over the pace of its vaccination program.

On Thursday, Germany’s best-selling newspaper Bild described the problems surrounding vaccine procurement as a scandal.