Japarov of Kyrgyzstan was sworn in as president





BISHKEK Kyrgyzstan’s Sadyr Japarov, once convicted of hostage-taking, was sworn in as president of the Central Asian country on Thursday. He was elected the sixth president of the former Soviet country with 79.20% of the votes cast in the January 10 polls, when more than 1.3 million out of over 3.5 million registered voters cast their ballots. Kyrgyzstan, meanwhile, chose a presidential form of government rather than a parliamentary one in a national referendum held in parallel with the presidential vote. Japarov, 52, who appeared on stage in the ceremony hall accompanied by the Manas Epic, received the presidential certificate of election from Nurjan Shaildabekova, head of the Central Election Commission. “I especially feel great responsibility before my people, who have more than 2,000 years of history,” Japarov said after the national anthem. Over 1000 guests were invited to the inauguration ceremony held at the Grand National Concert Hall in the capital Bishkek. The ceremony was also attended by Sooronbay Jeenbekov, who resigned from the presidency after three years in office after street protests on October 5-15 last year. Following Jeenbekov’s resignation, Japarov applied for the presidency and resigned as prime minister. Speaking at the ceremony, Yaparov thanked Russia for its support during the country’s difficult times and underlined that Kyrgyzstan has a common destiny with neighboring Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. He also expressed the desire to boost economic and cultural ties with strategic partners and strengthen co-operation with Turkey. Noting that they would prefer to pursue a multilateral foreign policy, the newly elected President stressed that efforts would be made to co-operate particularly with Central Asian countries, China, the US and European countries. “We took responsibility with our people in order to maintain national unity and peace in the country which is on the verge of chaos and lawlessness and we have managed to stabilize the situation in the country,” he said, recalling that the nation recently secured the cancellation of the results of the parliamentary elections and the resignation of the president and government. The recent elections in Kyrgyzstan came after protests erupted last October after eight political parties rejected the results of the parliamentary elections, claiming the process was unfair. Demonstrators stormed parliament and other buildings and clashed with police, demanding new elections. In response, the electoral authority annulled the election results. Clashes between protesters and security forces left at least one person dead and 590 others injured. * Writings and contributions by Jeyhun Aliyev in Ankara The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the news provided to subscribers to the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos