International
LIVE: Odisha registers zero victims of Covid-19 for the second day in a row
- India is currently conducting the world’s largest vaccination against Covid-19, administering vaccine photographs of Oxford University-AstraZeneca, Covishield and Covaxin Bharat Biotech International Limiteds.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
The number of Indian Covid-19 cases crossed 1.07 crore with 11,666 new coronavirus infections being reported in one day, while the national recovery rate rose to 96.94 per cent, according to data from the Union health ministry updated on Thursday. The death toll rose to 153,847 as 123 new victims were reported, the table further showed.
Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 infections in England has started to decline, possibly reflecting the impact of a new blockade, but cases are not falling fast and the prevalence remains very high, a large study showed on Thursday.
28 JANUARY 2021 17:30 IS
Odisha records zero casualties of Covid-19 for the second day in a row
Odisha held its Covid-19 zero casualty series for the second day in a row. The state reported 113 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the country number to 3,34,780. The death toll stood at 1,906, the PTI news agency reported.
28 JANUARY 2021 is 04:33 PM
India inoculated 1 million people in 6 days, says union health secretary
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan told the ANI news agency on Thursday that India achieved the extraordinary inoculation of 1 million people in just 6 days, taking much less time than countries like the US, UK, Germany, Israel , United Arab Emirates, Italy and Spain.
28 JANUARY 2021 IS 04:03 PM
165 individuals in India test positive for Covid-19 UK variant
28 JANUARY 2021 IS 02:59 PM
Taiwan seeks German assistance in obtaining Covid-19 vaccine
After Germany sought Taiwan’s help in alleviating the shortage of automotive semiconductor chips, Taiwan sought Berlin’s help in alleviating vaccine concerns, Reuters reported. Taiwan has signed agreements to purchase 20 million doses of the vaccine, including 10 million doses of the Oxford vaccine, and is also scheduled to receive 4.76 million doses from the COVAX alliance.
28 JANUARY 2021 02:17 PM ISSHT
165 infected with UK variant of Covid-19 in India, government says
The number of people who tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 variant in the UK has risen to 165, the Union Ministry of Health said on Thursday.
28 JANUARY 2021 IS 02:05 PM
The spread of vaccines in the UK should not be stopped, says the UK minister on the EU request
Britain’s supply of vaccines from AstraZeneca should not be cut off, Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said on Thursday when asked if the government would allow the pictures to be diverted to the European Union.
28 JANUARY 2021 01:45 PM ISSHT
Russia reports 19,138 new Covid-19 cases, 575 deaths
Russia reported 19,138 new Covid-19 cases Thursday, including 2,897 in Moscow, bringing the national number to 3,793,810 since the pandemic began.
28 JANUARY 2021 01:33 PM ISSHT
China warns US against ‘politicizing’ the WHO virus probe
China on Thursday warned the United States against ‘politicizing’ the WHO virus probe.
28 JANUARY 2021 01:25 PM PMSHT
Pfizer-BioNTech say their Covid-19 vaccine is effective against UK, South African variants
Pfizer-BioNTech say their Covid-19 vaccine is effective against variants of the UK, South Africa, reports AFP.
28 JANUARY 2021 01:15 PM PMSHT
WHO team in Wuhan launches quarantine to study Covid origin
A World Health Organization team went out of quarantine in the Chinese city of Wuhan on Thursday to begin field work on a fact-finding mission on the origin of the virus that caused the Covid-19 pandemic.
28 JANUARY 2021 12:28 PM PMSHT
39 new cases of coronavirus in Pondy, count 38,973
The Puducherry scored 39 new cases of Covid-19 and one related death on Thursday, bringing the total to 38,973.
28 JANUARY 2021 11:56 AM ISSHT
Vaccines manufactured in India arrive in Sri Lanka: S Jaishankar
A trusted partner, a trusted friend. Vaccines produced in India reach Sri Lanka now: Minister of Foreign Affairs S Jaishankar.
28 JANUARY 2021 11:37 AM ISSHT
The Philippines authorizes the urgent use of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine
The Philippine Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the emergency use of the coronavirus vaccine developed by the AstraZeneca company, media reported on Thursday.
28 JANUARY 2021 11:34 AM
Regeneron Covid-19 antibody cocktail effective against coronavirus variants
Tests performed on two different variants of the coronavirus show that one of the two monoclonal antibodies in Regeneron cocktail therapy can neutralize both, regardless of the mutations, the researchers reported.
28 JANUARY 2021 11:12 AM
India’s recovery rate has reached almost 97%: Government
With a steady increase in cumulative recoveries, India’s recovery rate has reached nearly 97%. India’s recovery rate is one of the highest globally. 1,03,73,606 people recovered and 14,301 patients recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours: Ministry of Health
28 JANUARY 2021 11:11 AM ISSHT
78% of active cases are concentrated in five states: Government
78% of active cases are concentrated in five states Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and West Bengal. 77.84% of newly recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 7 States / UT: Ministry of Health
JANUARY 28, 2021 10:29 AM ISSHT
South Korea reports another 497 cases of Covid-19, 76,926 in total
South Korea reported another 497 cases of Covid-19 since midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, bringing the total number of infections to 76,926.
JANUARY 28, 2021 10:20 AM ISSHT
186 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death in Telangana
Telangana posted 186 new coronavirus cases, bringing total positives to nearly 2.94 lakhs while a related fatality pushed the number to 1,594.
28 JANUARY 2021 09:46 AM
70% of our Covid-19 cases are in Maharashtra and Kerala: Harsh Vardhan
70% of our Covid-19 cases are in Maharashtra and Kerala. So far, 153 cases of the UK variant have been detected in India: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.
28 JANUARY 2021 09:32 AM
India registers 11, 666 new Covid-19 cases, 123 deaths; calculated at 10,701,193
India reported 11,666 new cases of coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours, while the number rose to 10,701,193, the panel of the Union health ministries showed on Friday. The death toll rose to 153,847 as 123 new victims were reported, the table further showed.
28 JANUARY 2021 09:24 AM
The flight carrying the first shipment of Covid-19 vaccine to Colombo has been launched
The flight carrying the first shipment of Covid-19 vaccine to Colombo, Sri Lanka from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, has been launched.
28 JANUARY 2021 08:55 AM
11,845 healthcare workers receive the Covid-19 vaccine in Punjab Ludhiana
As many as 11,845 healthcare workers in Ludhiana County have been administered the Covid-19 vaccine to date, the highest number in any other Punjab district, Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said on Wednesday.
28 JANUARY 2021 08:54 AM
Flight carrying the first shipment of Covid-19 vaccine to Sri Lanka delayed
The flight carrying the first shipment of Covid-19 vaccine to Sri Lanka from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has been delayed.
28 JANUARY 2021 08:34 AM
New Zealand tightens quarantine as Australia decides on travel bubble
New Zealand will tighten quarantine rules after two cases of the South African variant Covid-19 were confirmed in Auckland, as it awaits an Australian decision whether to reopen the quarantine trip for arrivals from the Pacific nation.
28 JANUARY 2021 08:21 AM
AstraZeneca to produce 90 million Covid-19 vaccines in Japan: Government spokesman
AstraZeneca Plc has told Japan’s health ministry it will produce more than 90 million coronavirus vaccines in the country, a senior Japanese government spokesman said on Thursday.
28 JANUARY 2021 07:50 AM
English Covid-19 infections begin to decline, but prevalence still high, study finds
The number of Covid-19 infections in England has started to decline, possibly reflecting the impact of a new blockade, but cases are not falling so fast and the prevalence remains very high, a large study showed on Thursday.
28 JANUARY 2021 07:46 AM
Vietnam reports the first 2 cases transmitted instead of Covid-19 in 55 days
Vietnam’s Ministry of Health on Thursday confirmed the first two locally broadcast cases of Covid-19 in nearly two months, just weeks before the country’s Lunar New Year holiday period, when large gatherings are expected inside.
28 JANUARY 2021 07:21 AM ISSHT
Mexico reports 17,944 new cases of coronavirus, 1,623 deaths
Mexico’s health ministry on Wednesday announced 17,944 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 1,623 additional fatalities, bringing the total to the country to 1,806,849 cases and 153,639 deaths.
28 JANUARY 2021 07:19 AM ISSHT
Covishield vaccine to be shipped from Mumbai to Bahrain and Colombo
A consignment of Covishield vaccine, from the Serum Institute of India, to be sent from Mumbai to Bahrain and Colombo, today.
