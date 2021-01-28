Russian opposition leader Navalny ordered his imprisonment





Navalny, wearing a navy hood, spoke via video link to his lawyer Olga Mikhailova who told him about the widespread police crackdown on the opposition on Wednesday which saw the raid on the homes of Navalny and his team members and arrests of key allies. Leonid Volkov, head of the national network of Navalny regional headquarters, was charged with allegedly inciting minors to protest in support of Navalny’s freedom. Navalny Oleg’s brother and another close ally Lyubov Sobol were arrested for violating coronavirus restrictions. “Sobol too? And Oleg for what?” Navalny asked his lawyer before the hearing began with 160 journalists present in a conference room with screens showing Navalny, and the judge and Navalny’s lawyer. Navalny kept notes for most of the session. Navalny complained to the judge that he had not been given any opportunity to talk to his lawyers, Mikhailova and Vadim Kobzev, since he was detained. The judge told him he could do this via video at the hearing, but Navalny requested privacy. I am watching two guards filming me and having harsh expressions. Judge Musa Musaev told them to leave and ordered a 10-minute break to allow him to speak with his lawyer. Navalny appeared in good humor, smiling at the camera and joking with the guards. Well, I got you expelled after they were ordered to leave. Navalny was sentenced to 30 days in a detention center on January 18 pending his trial on February 2 for allegedly violating probation conditions. Thursday’s hearing would call for a 30-day detention. Kobzev submitted documents including his dismissal from the Berlin clinic where he received treatment after being poisoned in August by a Novichok group nerve agent, an attack he said Putin ordered. Russian officials have denied any involvement and refused to open a criminal case saying there was no evidence of poisoning. Kobzev said Navalny was receiving treatment in Berlin until January 15. He told the court that the bailiffs had been informed of Navalny’s address in Berlin and there was no evidence that he was hiding from the authorities. Navalny had asked to attend the appeal hearing directly, Mikhailova told Medium media, but he was not allowed to be in court in person due to coronavirus restrictions. In his last court appearance on January 18, a day after he flew home after recovering in Germany from an almost fatal poisoning, Navalny was able to record a video message to his supporters. They are afraid of you, he said, calling the regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin a gang of monstrous swindlers. They are afraid and that is why they do things urgently and secretly. So I call you, he said. Do not be silent Resist! Get out on the streets! No one can protect us except ourselves, and there are so many of us that if we want to achieve something, we will achieve it. Tens of thousands of protesters demanded Navalny’s freedom in demonstrations across Russia on Saturday, and authorities arrested more than 3,700 people, according to rights group OVD-Info. Navalny has said Putin ordered the toxic attack on him in August during a trip to Siberia and Western governments have condemned Russia’s move to imprison him. In what Navalny said was a show of fearlessness, he waited until he returned to Russia last week to release a hetim video in a Black Sea palace, a billion dollars, which he claims was built for Putin through a complex fund. Putin, who declined to call Navalny by name, offered a rare objection to the exposure, denying that he or his close relatives owned the property. That Putin even accepted the video, which garnered more than 90 million views in one week, is indicative of how shocking the Kremlin was. Authorities stepped up pressure on Navalny’s associates Wednesday night, raiding apartments, offices and also the homes of his aides. Navalny’s brother, Oleg, was arrested. Ivan Zhdanov, director of the Navalnys Anti-Corruption Foundation, said on Twitter that the searches were for alleged violations of coronavirus hygiene restrictions. The Navalny team has already called for more protests on Sunday. All of Russia will be back on the streets, the Twitter account for his Navalny Live YouTube channel said in a post who called the attacks an attempt at intimidation.







