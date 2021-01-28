Asian Insider, Jan 28: Umno quarrel holds key to Muhyiddins longevity, Modis party seeks more influence, Asia News & Top Stories

Hello to everyone,

In today’s newsletter:The clash in Umno for the party leader has the key to Muhyiddins longevity, the study finds that Indias Covaxin is likely to be effective against the British variant, the Modis party seeks greater influence in state elections, Malaysian rapist jailed 1,050 years or more.

Umno clash over party leader holds key to Muhyiddins longevity

A battle for control of Umno, sparked by a sudden withdrawal of support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, will decide not only the fate of Malaysia’s old party, but the fate of the ruling Perikatan Nasional (PN) ruling party, Malaysia’s chief of staff Shannon Teoh writes

Since supporting the coup of Tan Sri Muhyiddin’s palace last March, Umno has been the most dissatisfied with the Allies, often loudly demanding a larger share of PN loot. Almost a year later, many Umno divisions have passed resolutions to sever ties with Mr Muhyiddin’s Malaysian Pribumi Bersatu Party. And now, two MPs from the party have publicly withdrawn their support for the Prime Minister, leaving him with a minority government.

Indias Covaxin is likely effective against the British variant: The study

A vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech of India and a government institute is likely to be effective against the British strain of coronavirus, according to a study of 26 participants shared by the company. The findings on Covaxin, which is in use in India after receiving authorization for emergency use this month, have been published on the bioRxiv website.

Another study published last week on bioRxiv – which carries research still certified by peer review – said the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is also likely to protect against the most infectious variant of the virus that has now spread worldwide. A separate study found that the stroke appears to have lost little effectiveness against a virus engineered with three major mutations from the new variant found in South Africa.

Meanwhile, Philippine authorities have cleared the AstraZeneca Covid-19 shooting for emergency use, paving the way for distribution in the next quarter. But the misinformation circulating in the country – including a rumor suggesting the vaccine will allow President Rodrigo Duterte to kill people with a button – is preventing people from the idea of ​​inoculation.

Read also:

India says it has involved the spread of the virus, there are no new cases in the fifth country

New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan Covid-19 high performance ranking

The Modis party is seeking greater influence in India’s state elections

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party is preparing for a fierce political battle as the campaign begins in the southern state of Tamil Nadu and the eastern state of West Bengal, reports India’s chief of staff Nirmala Ganapathy.

These two states are among the last few left to invade the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Riding on Mr. Modis’s popularity, the party, with its brand of nationalist and religious politics, has spread its sphere of influence beyond the central belt of the country.

In West Bengal, BJP is seen to have a blow to power and in Tamil Nadu, it is looking to increase its share of the vote from 3.7 percent it reached there in 2019. The two states are not different in most ways, but have local parties with strong cultural and linguistic influence.

Sea and Gojek target millions of Indonesians without bank access

Sea Ltd and Gojek are looking for Indonesian lenders in an effort to take advantage of one of the world’s largest bankless markets. The fun of shopping comes as fintech firms place their gaze on 175 million internet users and 83 million people who do not have access to the bank. While Indonesia is by far the largest fintech market in Southeast Asia, it is one of the few that does not only license digital banking. This means that purchases are the only way to its vast market.

Go Deeper: Funtech Bank Acquisition Fun Will Not Shift Indonesia Large Lenders, Fitch Says

China warns of Taiwan independence ‘means war’

China’s Ministry of Defense has said that recent military activities in the Taiwan Strait were a response to interference by foreign forces and provocations by forces supporting Taiwan’s independence, adding that “independence means war.”

Ministry spokesman Wu Qian made the comments in response to a question about increased Chinese military activity in Taiwan’s air defense identification area. Eight Chinese bombers and four fighter jets entered the southwestern corner of the ADIZ Islands last Saturday, Taiwan said.

On it in Hong Kong: New pro-Beijing political party signals China’s plans for Hong Kong

In other news …

South Korea’s economic growth is expected to return by mid-2021: South Korean President Moon Jae-in has voiced hopes that his country will become one of the top 10 economies in the world this year, saying economic growth is expected to return to pre-Covid-19 levels by the first half. of the year. The nation achieved the highest growth rate among members of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development last year.

Ant IPO could resume once issues are resolved, says China’s central bank: Ant Group may resume plans for initial public offering once problems are resolved, China central bank chief says, offering relief to global investors seeking signs of what the future holds for the world’s largest fintech giant .

Google under criticism again as Australia targets advertising power: Google’s dominance of digital advertising technology in Australia needs to be addressed, the country’s competition watchdog said, opening another front in its battle with the American giant. In some market areas, Google receives 100 percent of the revenue or advertising it advertises, and this degree of influence means that Google “is likely to have the ability and incentive” to use its own advertising technology businesses and distorted competition, the regulator said.

Rape of Malaysian teenager in police custody sparks call for investigation: The shocking case of the rape of a 16-year-old girl while being held by Malaysian police in Sarawak has sparked calls for an independent investigation and highlighted, once again, the alleged shortcomings of the force. The plan has been repeatedly rejected by the police. Meanwhile, also in Malaysia, a man has been sentenced to 1,050 years in prison for raping his daughter.

This is for today. Thanks for staying with us and check back tomorrow for more stories.

