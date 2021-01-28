HS2 sleep-deprived protesters in tunnels under Euston Square gardens complain of torture as security digs





Larch Maxey, 48, who has lived in the park since August last year, said a ceasefire made by the National Eviction Team to stop work between 5 and 7 a.m. was disrupted by the constant sound of machinery heavy excavation. Mr Maxey said in a video filmed underground: The hardest thing right now is the noise, they are constantly working making a lot of noise with high machinery. We have not had sleep, it has been really hard. “They promised to give us a few hours without working at the end of the night shift between 5 and 7 in the morning. But as soon as we gave them what they wanted they withdrew. Weve had no time without the constant noise. It is a form of torture to have no sleep, sleep deprivation is a well-known form of torture. It’s not comfortable, it’s not nice. We put a lot of effort into being safe here, but if we are sleep deprived, it can be completely unjustified. “Please put pressure on HS2 to give us sleep. Other activists said two people were left on a wooden platform with a tree without water or a tent to protect themselves from the cold night. Blue Sandford, 18, nicknamed Britains Greta Thunberg is believed to be in the tunnel network with veteran activist Swampy. HS2 Rebellion activists claim that the small green space outside Euston Station will be built with a temporary taxi rank before being sold to developers as part of plans for the high-speed railroad.

HS2 Protests: January 2021

Bailiffs enter a makeshift camp where Extinction Rebellion activists demonstrate as others occupy tunnels under Euston Square Gardens to protest against London’s HS2 high-speed rail REUTERS Police officers move to the camp at Euston Square Gardens in central London, where HS2 Rebellion protesters have built a 100ft tunnel network. without Bailiffs observe a makeshift camp, where Extinction Rebellion activists demonstrate as others occupy tunnels under Euston Square Gardens to protest against London’s HS2 high-speed rail REUTERS Extinction Rebellion activists demonstrate in makeshift camp at a tree as others occupy tunnels under Euston Square Gardens to protest against London’s HS2 high-speed rail REUTERS Protesters were being removed from a crane at the camp at Euston Square Gardens in central London without An improvised camp where Extinction Rebellion activists demonstrate REUTERS Police officers move to camp at Euston Square Gardens in central London, without Campaign in Euston Square Gardens in central London, where HS2 Rebellion protesters have built a 100ft tunnel network, which they are about to occupy, as they claim the garden is in danger from the HS2 line. without Police officers wearing climbing equipment camp in Euston Square Gardens in central London, without https://fb.watch/3gZOanwton/ Bailiffs from the National Deportation Team, a subsidiary of the High Court Bailiff (HCE) group, began evicting protesters in the early hours of Wednesday morning and continued to remove the makeshift camp throughout the day. Bailiffs said the activists’ experience was exposing them to considerable danger in the tunnel and that they were aware of a previous collapse and water ingress. They said protesters were also in danger of potentially seizing gas and water pipes nearby, leading to dangers of choking, flooding and drowning. Specialized equipment is being used to circulate air in tunnels and to monitor conditions inside. The HS2 rebellion earlier said they believed they could stay in the tunnel for several weeks and hope at this time a court will rule against HS2 for breaking the law by proving an eviction without a court order and during the national coronavirus blockade .

