DA wants Ramaphosa to force Makhura to step down over PPE fraud scandal

Share this article: divide Tweet divide divide divide Email divide

Johannesburg – The Gauteng DA has said it will ask President Cyril Ramaphosa to force Prime Minister David Makhura to step down, claiming a former provincial health official implicated him in a tender fraud scandal involving personal protective equipment (PPE). . While there is controversy over the swearing-in statement of former Gauteng Department of Health (CFO) Finance Officer Kabelo Lehloenya, whether it refers directly to Makhura or the Prime Minister’s Office, the DA insists the oath was sufficient evidence for the first citizen to sideline Makhura has since denied the allegations. DA Gauteng chief Solly Msimanga on Thursday used the oath, including a Tribunal trial, to urge the Hawks to investigate Makhura. Their complaint against Makhura was made electronically.

At the December 10 trial, the judge found that Lehloenya said that the Prime Minister, former Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku, and former HOD Dr Mkhululi Lukhele – who also resigned – had allegedly given her instructions to award tenders. PPE for their choice companies.

Now, says DA, Following recent revelations by Gauteng’s former chief financial officer Kabelo Lehloenya that Prime Minister Makhura gave her the names of companies to name to supply and deliver PPE to the province there is an urgent need for action. taken against Prime Minister Makhura.

Below are some of the corruption scandals that have occurred as Gauteng people suffer under the Covid pandemic:

$ R2.2 billion was spent by the Gauteng Department of Health on fish PPE suppliers in the three months last year. The department pays inflated prices on the PPE price list regulated by the National Treasury and the husband of President Cyril Ramaphosas’s spokesman Khuselo Diko reportedly marked a portion of this contract to supply PPE for the Covid-19 pandemic.

Makhura has been implicated in the Gauteng Health Department’s PPE scandals by former Gauteng Health Department chief financial officer Kabelo Lehloenya who testified in her special court oath that Prime Minister Makhura gave her company names to name supplied and delivered PPE. in the province,

The AngloGold Ashanti Hospital in Far West Rand received funding of R500 million in order to equip it with extra beds and facilities to treat Covid-19 patients. The wards are still incomplete and are under construction. The completed areas have no equipment and there is no indication that the hospital will be ready for use soon.

Msimanga said the Gauteng Education Department also spent more than R431m on cleaning schools in the three months between June and August last year.

It is critical now more than ever that the standard set with the dismissal of MEC Masuku also applies to Prime Minister Makhura and that Prime Minister Makhura be investigated to determine the extent of his involvement in these corruption scandals.

As Prime Minister of Gauteng, Makhura has failed in his oversight task of protecting our coffers and he must bear responsibility for the failure to prevent corruption in this province.

It is sad and embarrassing that provincial leaders have been tainted by corruption scandals with money destined to save lives during this critical period of the Covid-19 pandemic, Msimanga said.

He said his party would demand an urgent meeting in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature (GPL) saying he would file a no-confidence motion in Makhura as he has shown he is not fit for the Gauteng government.

We will also explore other mechanisms to ensure that Makhura is held accountable.

While I am awaiting a full investigation by the Hawks, I will also write to President Ramaphosa to act against Makhura as a matter of urgency, Msimanga said.

Hawks spokesman Lt. Col. Philani Nkwalase confirmed that the DA filed a complaint in their office.

The issue is getting our attention and we will give them feedback in a timely manner, Nkwalase.

He said, however, that usually such cases should have been opened at a police station if they had evidence to support a corruption charge.

This issue will be addressed on a case-by-case basis. We will evaluate her evidence before making any decision to investigate, Nkwalase said.

Politburo