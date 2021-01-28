Corruption in US at worst levels in nearly a decade, according to new Transparency International report











Corruption in the United States is apparently at its worst in almost a decade, according to a new global report released Thursday by Transparency International. Lawyers attribute the decline in trust in democratic institutions and poor oversight of pandemic-related financial aid. In the Annual Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), the United States fell to a low of 67 from a maximum possible score of 100, from a high of 76 in 2015. By its very nature, corruption is hard to beat. was documented, so the index relies on a variety of different sources to measure the perceived level of corruption in the public sector. The lower the score, the worse the corruption. Two-thirds of the 180 countries and territories included in the 2020 index scored below 50, with an average of 43. Scott Greytak, director of advocacy for US Office e Transparency International cited a wider breakdown in US political institutions as a major contributor to the decline in countries’ ratings. Gretyak noted that public confidence in the US election has been underestimated by misinformation and the setting of records of untraceable sums of money in the election especially in 2020, when it was spent twice as much as in 2016. Second, and increasingly important, are these series of bomb exposures by the media, which demonstrate how much dirty money is being poured into the United States financial system, he said, referring to a joint investigation published by BuzzFeed News and the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists last year that uncovered how major banks had knowingly allowed trillions of dollars of suspected financial transactions to move forward, enabling drug kings, kleptocrats and terrorists to move corrupt money around the world. The 2020 Index also revealed how global corruption has hampered countries’ ability to protect their public health and economies during the pandemic. In the United States, there have been repeated reports of loans issued under the Payment Protection Program, intended to support small businesses, flowing into not-so-small businesses: Among the beneficiaries are defense contractors, the international food chain fast Shake Shack and the Los Angeles Lakers. COVID-19 is not just a health and economic crisis. It’s a corruption crisis. And one that was currently failing to manage, said Delia Ferreira Rubio, chairwoman of Transparency International. Last year has proven governments like no other in memory, and those with higher levels of corruption have been less able to meet the challenge. But even those at the helm of the CPI need to urgently address their role in perpetuating corruption at home and abroad. Health care systems and drug procurement have long been sensitive to corruption. The report found that the more corrupt a country or territory was, the less money was spent on health care, regardless of levels of economic development. As corruption varies in scale and scope across regions, it proved to be a universal barrier to effectively fighting COVID-19, the report notes. Since 2012, the earliest point of comparison under the current index methodology, half of the countries and territories in the index have remained stagnant, recording little or no improvement in anti-corruption efforts. Another side effect of the pandemic is that authoritarian governments have used it as an excuse to silence critics, restrict civil liberties, and increase surveillance. The report found that high levels of corruption were closely linked to a reliance on undemocratic methods of controlling the pandemic. The Philippines, which scored 34 out of 100, saw one of the longest and toughest blockades early in the pandemic after President Rodrigo Duterte warned police he would shoot dead people violating the restrictions.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos