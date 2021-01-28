



NAIROBI (Reuters) – Several African nations have begun administering vaccines against COVID-19, regional health officials said on Thursday, although Tanzania’s rival president stood out for his belief in alternative remedies and God. John Nkengasong, director of the African Union (AU) bloc, the disease control and prevention body, said several countries had begun vaccination: Morocco, Egypt, the Seychelles and Guinea. Guinea is very limited, only about 50 to 60 vaccines have occurred. But these other countries have started mostly with vaccines from China, he said at an online conference. In addition to the 270 million previously secured doses, AU has signed an agreement with the Indias Serum Institute for 400 million doses of the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine. Remember, this has spread this year and for next year, added Nkengasong, whose Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has not yet provided allocation details. Health authorities hope to vaccinate about 30-35% of Africans this year. Tanzanian President John Magufuli is tiring health workers by discouraging the wearing of masks and social distancing, warning that vaccines are dangerous and have not been publishing data on the coronavirus since mid-2020. On Wednesday, Magufuli said, without evidence, that vaccines were an alien plot to spread disease and steal African wealth. He urged Tanzanians to trust God instead and use alternative healing tools such as steam inhalation. His government has not released figures across the country since May 8, when there were 509 cases and 21 deaths. FROM Satan We in Tanzania managed to stay for a year without a crown. Here, too, no one has put on a mask. Our Lord is beyond Satan and Satan will always fail using various diseases, he said in Wednesday speech in his west area. Earlier, Magufuli also ridiculed imported test packages, saying they turned positive results into a goat and fruit. The World Director of the World Health Organization (WHO) Matshidiso Moeti responded by urging Tanzania to implement mask masks, other measures, prepare vaccinations and share data. Africa is at a crossroads and all Africans should redouble their precautionary measures, she told an online news conference, saying WHO officials were in contact with Tanzanian officials. Science shows that vaccines work. Although COVID-19 has not hit Africa as badly as other regions, experts fear wealth disparities, logistical difficulties and vaccine nationalism from developed nations could put the world’s poorest continent at a disadvantage. With a population of 1.3 billion people, Africa has reported 3.5 million infections and 88,000 deaths, according to a Reuters account. This is less fatal than the individual nations of the United States, Brazil, India, Mexico and Britain. Nkesangong said Africa CDC was approaching China, Russia and Cuba to explore getting more vaccines and would work with any partner whose vaccine was safe and effective. Reporting by George Obulutsa and Nairobi editorial staff; Written by Andrew Cawthorne; Edited by Alex Richardson

