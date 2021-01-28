Ringtone Let’s talk: How to join in the conversation and help raise funds





TORONTO – As the pandemic puts unprecedented stress on the mental health of Canadians, Bell Lets Talk Day aims to dismantle stigma and raise money for the cause. Now in his 11th year, Zile Lets Talk Day is the biggest talk in the world about mental health. More than 1.1 billion interactions have been recorded since the event began in 2011, raising more than $ 113 million towards mental health initiatives across Canada. This year, more Canadians than ever are reporting anxiety and depression as the second wave of COVID-19 crosses normal life. According to a recent survey by Mental Health Research Canada, 22 percent of Canadians surveyed reported being diagnosed with depression, with another 20 percent saying they had received a diagnosis of anxiety disorder, representing a high of all times. In these challenging times, Bell Lets Talk Day is aiming to harness the power of virtual connections to boost mental health, says Mary Deacon, President of Bell Lets Talk. The stress and insecurity of COVID-19 has affected us all, and the need for an increased focus on the mental health of Canadians is clear, Deacon said in a statement. On Thursday, Bell will donate five cents to Canadian mental health programs for any applicable text, local or long distance calls, tweets or TikTok videos using #BellLetsTalk. Five cents will also be donated for each view of the Bell Lets Talk Day video, which will be shared on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Snapchat, TIK Tok, Tweet AND to YouTube. A special Bell Lets Talk Facebook frame and Snapchat filter will be launched and five cents will be donated each time someone uses the frame. Participation is free, in addition to the normal fees incurred by internet access or telephone. Canadian music legend Alanis Morissette will sit down with Etalks Traci Melchor for an exclusive 7pm interview on CTV to discuss efforts to normalize the mental health conversation. Also, CTV will broadcast this together: A bell lets us talk the special day to highlight Canadians and their mental health journeys during the pandemic. The special will premiere at 7pm ET / PT on CTV, CTV2 and Crave. Organizations across Canada are holding their virtual Bell Lets Talk Day events to address the unique ways different communities respond to mental health challenges. Among the events are a virtual gallery showing the work of refugee women embroidery exploring the relationship between art and mental health, a webinar on mental health and the Olympics, and a panel discussion on the impact of COVID-19 and other mental health challenges. black people. Since its inception in September 2010, Bell Lets Talk has partnered with more than 1,100 organizations providing mental health support and services across Canada, including hospitals, universities, local community service providers, and other care organizations. and research. CTV News is part of Bell Media, whose parent company is BCE.







