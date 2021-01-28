



New Delhi: The 2020-21 Economic Survey is set to be presented to Parliament on Friday (January 29th) ahead of the presentation of the 2021 Union Budget on 1 February. The survey, also considered the official charter of the union government report, provides a map of the country’s economy and predicts the way forward. During the last economic survey (Economic Survey 2018-19) the government on Thursday predicted the growth of the country’s GDP for 2019-20 to 7 percent, from the lowest five-year level of 6.8 percent, on the eve of the projected growth of investment and consumption. However, after the COVID-19 Pandemic, the performance of the Indian economy took a downward slope with the country’s GDP at -23.9 per cent in the first quarter. India Q1 GDP growth (Q1 2020-21) National Statistics Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation publishing GDP estimates for the first quarter (April-June) Q1 of 2020-21, both in Constant (2011-12) and Current Prices said, “GDP in Constant (2011-12) Prices in Q1 of 2020-21 are estimated at Rs 26.90 billion, compared to $ 35.35 billion in Q1 of 2019-20-20, showing a contraction of 23.9 percent compared to 5.2 percent increase in Q1 2019- 20. Quarterly GVA with base price in constant (2011-12) Prices for Q1 of 2020-21 are estimated at Rs 25.53 ALL, compared to USD 33.08 in the first quarter of 2019-20-20, showing a shrinkage of 22.8 percent “. India Q2 GDP growth India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for July-September 2020 slowed to 7.5 percent. The National Bureau of Statistics (NSO), the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation released GDP estimates for the second quarter (July-September) Q2 of 2020-21, both in Constant (2011-12) and Actual Rates said , “GDP in Constanta (2011-12) Prices in Q2 of 2020-21 are estimated at ALL 33.14 billion, compared to $ 35.84 in the second quarter of 2019-2020, showing a contraction of 7.5 percent compared with an increase of 4.4 percent in Q2 2019-20-20 Quarterly GVA with basic prices at constant (2011-12) Prices for Q2 of 2020-21 are estimated at 30.49 lek crepe, compared to 32.78 lek kro in Q2 2019-20-20, showing a contraction of 7.0 percent. “ India Q2 GDP growth (Q2 2020-21) The next release of quarterly GDP estimates for the quarter October-December, 2020 (Q3 of 2020-21) will be on February 26, 2021 with the forthcoming estimates that the economy may show some signs of correction. Expectations from the economic survey 2020-21 The 2020-21 Economic Survey is widely expected to outline the impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Indian economy and provide direction for the road ahead. The growth projection of the 2020-21 economic survey for the Indian economy will also be closely watched by analysts and others. The growth projection holds the key to the flow of the economy and describes its direction. The V-shaped cure stands for the vaccine India’s GDP is within a remarkable distance to achieve positive growth, the Reserve Bank said noting that the letter “V” in the V-shaped cure represents the vaccine. The Indian government launched the world’s largest vaccination machine on January 16 to protect people from COVID-19. “What will 2021 look like? The recovery form will be V-shaped after all, and ‘V’ means vaccine,” said an article on the “state of the economy” in the RBI’s January Bulletin. The RBI, however, said that the views expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent the views of the central bank. India’s GDP is estimated to shrink by a record 7.7 percent during 2020-21 as the COVID-19 pandemic hit hard on key product and service segments, according to government forecasts released earlier this month. The article further said that in the first half of 2021-22, GDP growth will benefit from statistical support and is likely to be driven mainly by consumption. TV live #silence With rabbi planting exceeding the normal ground surface mode before the end of the season, bumper agriculture production is expected in 2021.







