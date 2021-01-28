In closed Lebanon, the protester was killed on the night of the riots





BEIRUT / TRIPOLI (Reuters) – A man was killed in the Lebanese city of Tripoli on Thursday in clashes between security forces and angry protesters over a severe blockade of a coronavirus that has disrupted living in a collapsing economy. The 30-year-old man, Omar Taybah, was hit by a bullet overnight, according to a local hospital that treated him, a security source and residents. Dozens marched to his funeral later in the day. Witnesses and local media said police fired live bullets overnight as protesters tried to attack the northern city government building. Many people were injured. Security forces fired tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters hurling stones and Molotov cocktails, witnesses and police said. Police did not answer a question on whether they fired directly and whether a protester was killed. Reuters footage showed sparks hitting the ground, apparently from ricocheting bullets, with the sound of gunfire. It was the third direct night of violence in one of Lebanon’s poorest cities, as the government imposed a 24-hour nationwide curfew this month to stem the spread of COVID-19, which has killed more than 2,500. People are tired. There is poverty, misery, blockage and there is no work … Our problem is the politicians, said Samir Agha in the protest. FULL ICU WARS Aid workers say the stalemate is creating additional hardship for the poor, now more than half the population, with little government assistance. A currency crash has sparked fears of rising hunger. Still, Lebanese leaders have not yet embarked on a bailout plan or approved reforms to unlock aid, prompting reprimands involving foreign donors. The Lebanese Internal Security Forces said protesters threw hand grenades, including a patrol, injuring at least nine officers. They said they would respond with full severity and determination. Human Rights Watch called for an investigation into Thursday’s death. The government ignored the needs of the people of Tripoli and used brute force … when they sought a better life, said researcher Aya Majzoub. The Red Cross said 35 people were taken to hospitals who are battling some of the regions with the highest levels of COVID-19 infection. The caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab has said the blockade was necessary. The Lebanese financial meltdown, the worst crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war, erupted in 2019, sparking nationwide protests against leaders overseeing decades of state-taking. Additional reporting by Imad Creidi; Edited by Rosalba OBrien, William Maclean and Frances Kerry

