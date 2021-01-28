Will the US continue to value India as it did, or even more?

Illustration USA-India: Liu Rui / GT

Will the US continue to value India as it did? The Indian government would like to believe so. Especially after the newly appointed US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin placed his Indian counterpart among the top names on his list of phone calls to make.

Since New Delhi has made great efforts to adapt to the US Indo-Peace Strategy, it does not want to see them in vain. With Joe Biden as president, many observers believe US diplomatic policies can be adjusted. This has worried the Indian government.

In this context, the Indian government interprets Austin’s call on Wednesday as a good omen that Washington will continue to keep New Delhi close to him.

But it remains to be seen what will happen to US-Indian ties in general.

During the last democratic administration, the US preference for India reached new heights. In 2016, the US designated India as its “Leading Defense Partner.” At the time, India continued to maintain a normal track of friendly cooperation with China, which made it take a more cautious stance on the Obama administration’s moves to win it.

In summary, India’s American policy is largely determined by its Chinese policy. Therefore, during Trump’s tenure, especially since 2020, New Delhi drastically changed its attitude towards Washington.

Rarely brought up over the past four years, the US-India Grand Defense Partnership has been mentioned twice by Austin in just about a week – once during its confirmation hearing on January 19, and another with his phone call to the Minister Indian Defense Rajnath Singh.

Why was the term suddenly repeated in such a short time? One reason may be that Washington believes New Delhi has regulated its previous policy of non-alignment, something of which India was proud.

The policy of non-alignment was once the foundation and core of Indian diplomacy. But it was essentially abandoned after Modi became prime minister in 2014. During the Cold War, India wanted to follow a neutral path between the US and the former Soviet Union. Clearly, India is setting aside its policy of non-alignment, taking it no longer at all seriously.

Although India has not publicly announced that it has abandoned the policy of non-alignment as a spirit and principle, this former diplomatic stance now exists only in name.

As the new U.S. administration moves toward Mod, that does not mean New Delhi will align with Washington. Above all, India must weigh the obligations it must fulfill in a military alliance. For example, if the US sends troops to countries such as Afghanistan, India will have to do so, as some US allies in NATO have committed. This is not what India wants. So for now, New Delhi will be reluctant to join any formal military agreement that requires it to send combat forces to engage hostility to U.S.-led missions.

In recent years, US-led Western countries have praised India, prompting the South Asian country to overestimate its international role. This is only accelerated during the pandemic.

Of course, India’s status has not increased in the international community over the last few years. Few take New Delhi remarks seriously. From this point of view, present-day India cannot be compared even with what was under the leadership of Jawaharlal Nehru (1947-64). At the time, India was quite influential among developing countries. Such a pull has long since disappeared, although India’s economic and relative security strength has increased.

For example, at the rate of annual economic growth, India maintained its position as the world’s second largest arms importer after Saudi Arabia between 2015 and 2019. India thus gained the attention of major arms manufacturers such as Russia, the US and France. . But that did not help India increase its international status. It paid off.

Today, India is facing a variety of serious domestic problems with the raging COVID-19 virus and the collapsing economy. Since last summer, the Modi administration has shifted internal attention from its mismanagement by taking advantage of chaotic and border disputes with China to fuel nationalist sentiment. But as these internal problems worsen, it is debatable how much more such tricks will still work for their people.

Modi’s reluctance to properly address the root causes of its internal problems while flexing muscles on China’s border will only increase India’s instability. Asking for help from the US will not help either. These cannot pull India out of the swamp.

The article was compiled based on an interview with Zhao Gancheng, a researcher at the Shanghai Institute for International Studies.