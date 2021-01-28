International
Will the US continue to value India as it did, or even more?
Illustration USA-India: Liu Rui / GT
Will the US continue to value India as it did? The Indian government would like to believe so. Especially after the newly appointed US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin placed his Indian counterpart among the top names on his list of phone calls to make.
Since New Delhi has made great efforts to adapt to the US Indo-Peace Strategy, it does not want to see them in vain. With Joe Biden as president, many observers believe US diplomatic policies can be adjusted. This has worried the Indian government.
In this context, the Indian government interprets Austin’s call on Wednesday as a good omen that Washington will continue to keep New Delhi close to him.
But it remains to be seen what will happen to US-Indian ties in general.
During the last democratic administration, the US preference for India reached new heights. In 2016, the US designated India as its “Leading Defense Partner.” At the time, India continued to maintain a normal track of friendly cooperation with China, which made it take a more cautious stance on the Obama administration’s moves to win it.
In summary, India’s American policy is largely determined by its Chinese policy. Therefore, during Trump’s tenure, especially since 2020, New Delhi drastically changed its attitude towards Washington.
Rarely brought up over the past four years, the US-India Grand Defense Partnership has been mentioned twice by Austin in just about a week – once during its confirmation hearing on January 19, and another with his phone call to the Minister Indian Defense Rajnath Singh.
Why was the term suddenly repeated in such a short time? One reason may be that Washington believes New Delhi has regulated its previous policy of non-alignment, something of which India was proud.
The policy of non-alignment was once the foundation and core of Indian diplomacy. But it was essentially abandoned after Modi became prime minister in 2014. During the Cold War, India wanted to follow a neutral path between the US and the former Soviet Union. Clearly, India is setting aside its policy of non-alignment, taking it no longer at all seriously.
Although India has not publicly announced that it has abandoned the policy of non-alignment as a spirit and principle, this former diplomatic stance now exists only in name.
As the new U.S. administration moves toward Mod, that does not mean New Delhi will align with Washington. Above all, India must weigh the obligations it must fulfill in a military alliance. For example, if the US sends troops to countries such as Afghanistan, India will have to do so, as some US allies in NATO have committed. This is not what India wants. So for now, New Delhi will be reluctant to join any formal military agreement that requires it to send combat forces to engage hostility to U.S.-led missions.
In recent years, US-led Western countries have praised India, prompting the South Asian country to overestimate its international role. This is only accelerated during the pandemic.
Of course, India’s status has not increased in the international community over the last few years. Few take New Delhi remarks seriously. From this point of view, present-day India cannot be compared even with what was under the leadership of Jawaharlal Nehru (1947-64). At the time, India was quite influential among developing countries. Such a pull has long since disappeared, although India’s economic and relative security strength has increased.
For example, at the rate of annual economic growth, India maintained its position as the world’s second largest arms importer after Saudi Arabia between 2015 and 2019. India thus gained the attention of major arms manufacturers such as Russia, the US and France. . But that did not help India increase its international status. It paid off.
Today, India is facing a variety of serious domestic problems with the raging COVID-19 virus and the collapsing economy. Since last summer, the Modi administration has shifted internal attention from its mismanagement by taking advantage of chaotic and border disputes with China to fuel nationalist sentiment. But as these internal problems worsen, it is debatable how much more such tricks will still work for their people.
Modi’s reluctance to properly address the root causes of its internal problems while flexing muscles on China’s border will only increase India’s instability. Asking for help from the US will not help either. These cannot pull India out of the swamp.
The article was compiled based on an interview with Zhao Gancheng, a researcher at the Shanghai Institute for International Studies. [email protected]
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]