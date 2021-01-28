China Use of anal swabs for COVID testing

January 28, 2021 – China is not giving up nose or throat testing, but the country has adopted a new method for detecting coronavirus: anal swabs.

Anal testing is being used so far only in selected groups, mainly high-risk cases and quarantined people. Some people who have undergone the anal test include passengers arriving in Beijing and a group of more than 1,000 schoolchildren and teachers who were thought to have been exposed to the virus. Forbes reported.

The use of anal swabs is limited because it is invasive and inappropriate. If a stool sample cannot be taken, a cotton swab soaked in salt is inserted into the anus, with the sample tested for active traces of the virus.

Li Tongzeng, deputy director of the department of respiratory and infectious diseases at Beijing Youan Hospital, said in an interview with state media that anal swabs appear to be more accurate in detecting coronavirus than nasal or throat testing.

The virus lives longer in the stool or anus than in the respiratory tract, he said, meaning anal analysis may have fewer false negatives.

Last summer, Future medicine published research by Chinese scientists on a small number of COVID patients. In some cases, people tested negative for COVID in the throat and sputum test, but tested positive with anal swabs.

We propose anal swabs as a potentially optimal specimen for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 for the assessment of hospital discharge of patients with COVID-19, scientists write.

But not every scientist supports the practice of using anal swabs.

Yang Zhanqiu, a pathologist at Wuhan University, told Global Times that nasal and throat swabs are still the most effective tests because the coronavirus virus is contracted through the respiratory system, not the digestive system.

“There have been cases regarding positive coronavirus testing in a patient’s stool, but no evidence has suggested that it was transmitted through someone’s digestive system,” he said.