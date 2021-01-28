Alexey Navalny to stay in custody before the hearing next month, the Russian court decides

Navalny appeared with video links in court in the city of Khimki, on the outskirts of Moscow. He continues to be held at the Matrosskaya Tishina detention center, northeast of the capital.

Navalny was placed on the country’s federal wanted list last month for violating probation in connection with the 2014 fraud case, which he dismisses as politically motivated.

His next court date is currently set for February 2, when a court will decide whether his three-and-a-half-year suspended sentence on fraud charges should be turned into a prison because of what Russian authorities say is the violation of the terms of his probation.

The judge at Thursday’s appeals hearing ruled that Navalny’s detention was legal and that the opposition leader would remain in custody.

Navalny’s reaction when he heard the decision suggested he was expecting it. “Everything was clear to me even before the hearing,” he told the court.

The politician had previously complained about breaches of legal procedures and lack of opportunity to communicate with his lawyers since his arrest on January 17th.

“Everything is so amazing here that I don’t even know where to start. As usual it works: you make a court decision, ask for violations of the law and talk about them when you appeal. And here everything is a big violation of the law,” he said. Navalny.

In his latest statement, Navalny called on protesters to keep coming out.

“They are the last obstacle that does not allow those in power to steal everything. They are true patriots,” he said. “You will not be able to intimidate us – we are the majority.”

Navalny’s lawyer, Olga Mikhailova, told reporters outside the court that this had been the first opportunity for his legal team to have “a more or less confidential conversation with Navalny” since his detention at the airport.

“We will absolutely appeal against this decision to the Court of Cassation and the European Court. We believe that everything that is happening to Alexey is happening for political reasons – in order to exclude his political activities,” she said.

Russian law enforcement conducted checks Wednesday at Navalny’s apartment in Moscow and his team headquarters, according to his aides.

The raids came as Navalny’s allies called for a second round of nationwide unsanctioned demonstrations, scheduled for Sunday, to demand the activist’s release from custody.

Last weekend, tens of thousands of Russians took to the streets, resulting in nearly 4,000 detentions, according to monitoring group OVD-Info.

The tycoon demands US pressure on Putin

Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a former oil tycoon who was once Russia’s richest man, spent more than 10 years in a Russian prison after clashing with Putin.

Speaking to CNN from exile in London, he urged US President Joe Biden to put pressure on the close circle of Russian President Vladimir Putin to help save Navalny from a similar fate.

“Personal sanctions should be imposed by President Biden and others in the West on those closest to Putin,” he told CNN. “This would be extremely painful for Putin’s siege and would affect the stability of his power.”

Khodorkovsky ran Russian oil giant Yukos until 2003. He was later convicted of tax evasion and fraud – charges he argued were politically motivated – and jailed.

“Looking back, I was one of those lucky ones. I lost a decade of my life in prison, but others who challenge Putin have paid a much higher price,” he told CNN.

This list includes Anna Politkovskaya, one of Russia’s most prominent journalists and Kremlin critics. She was shot dead in 2006. There have been numerous arrests, two trials and five convictions, including three Chechen brothers, but it is still unknown who ordered her murder. The Kremlin denies any connection to the killing.

In 2015, former Russian Deputy Prime Minister Boris Nemtsov, then the most prominent leader of the Russian opposition, was shot dead on a Moscow bridge in front of the Kremlin. Five Chechens were jailed for his murder in 2017.

Former Russian agent Alexander Litvinenko died in 2006 after being poisoned with a rare radioactive isotope, polonium-210. A UK investigation concluded in 2016 that Putin probably approved the operation by two Russian agents to kill the former spy. Russia dismissed the UK investigation as politically motivated.

US has’ deep concern ‘for Navalny’

The U.S. State Department has called on Russia to release all those detained during the weekend protests in the country and for Navalny’s immediate and unconditional release.

U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken said Wednesday that the Biden administration was conducting a review of Russian actions “that are of concern to us, regardless of whether it is Mr. Navalny’s treatment and especially the apparent use of a chemical weapon in an attempt to oust him.” his murder. “

Biden spoke with Putin on Tuesday for the first time since he became U.S. President, White House spokesman Jen Psaki said, and raised Navalny poisoning, among other issues.

“I do not want to go ahead of where we are in those estimates,” Blinken said. “But as I say, we have a deep concern for Mr Navalny’s safety and security, and the biggest issue is that his voice is the voice of many, many, many Russians and should be heard, not silenced.”

Blinken told reporters that “he was not ruling anything out, but we want to do this full review and then we will get it from there.”

He also reiterated his comments from his Senate confirmation hearing that “it remains to be seen how concerned, and perhaps even frightened, the Russian government seems to be of one man, Mr. Navalny.”