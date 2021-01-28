Canadian and European nuclear industries agree on partnership: Corporation





28 January 2021 A Memorandum of Understanding signed by the Canadian Nuclear Association (CNA) and Foratom will strengthen the association’s efforts in advancing nuclear energy development, implementation and determination to meet climate change goals. The Memorandum of Understanding will see the two organizations working together to support, inter alia, the development and deployment of small modular reactors (SMRs) and advanced reactors. Signing of Memorandum of Understanding shared online by CNA and Foratom The memorandum of understanding, which was signed by CNA President and CEO John Gorman and Foratom CEO Yves Desbazeille, addresses the need for greater dialogue and exploration of the nuclear role in effective environmental management, the organizations said. This includes advocating for clearer and more prominent inclusion of nuclear energy in energy and environmental policies, including sustainable finance; support for innovation in nuclear energy, in particular the development and deployment of SMRs and advanced reactors; and implementing initiatives where both organizations can work together to promote the core as a clean energy source to meet climate change goals, reduce emissions, and improve quality of life. “Nuclear energy is already making significant contributions to combating climate change,” Gorman said. “This agreement will work to ensure that the nucleus is part of the clean energy mix to meet the challenge of climate change on both sides of the Atlantic.” The climate challenge is a global challenge, Desbazeille said. “That is why it is important that all regions of the world work together to find solutions. Together, we will be able to send a coordinated message to our policymakers with the aim of demonstrating the important role that can play different nuclear technologies. “ Deputy Director General of the Directorate General for Energy at the European Commission Massimo Garribba said the MoU reaffirmed the “readiness” of the CNA and Foratom to assist industry cooperation in the safe use of nuclear energy, particularly in the context of decarbonisation priorities. an issue which the EU is very committed to. “ “We need the core to reach zero-zero by 2050,” said Canada Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan. “We are working with our international counterparts to securely deploy nuclear technologies, such as SMR, and to meet our climate change goals.” “Given how ambitious the EU is to achieve a carbon-free Europe by 2050, it is clear to us that the solution will only be effective if nuclear is part of the equation,” Desbazeille said. “For that, we also believe it is essential to have a global approach.” Formal nuclear cooperation between Canada and the European Union dates back to 1959, when Canada signed an agreement on cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy with the European Atomic Energy Community. The new memorandum “represents the next chapter in that positive relationship to achieve common goals,” Gorman said. Researched and written by World Nuclear News

