More vaccines produced in India will be released – Prime Modi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country would release more vaccines made in the country COVID-19 as New Delhi continues to save lives in other countries by exporting medicines and vaccines. A healthcare worker receives a dose of COVISHIELD, a COVID-19 vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India, inside a school classroom, which has been converted into a temporary vaccination center, in Ahmedabad, India, January 28, 2021. REUTERS / Amit Dejv So far only two vaccines made in India have been introduced, but in the future many more vaccines will be available, Modi said at a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum, adding that India had fulfilled its global responsibilities by deciding to vaccination. Modi also said India will issue health identity cards to 1.3 billion citizens. The Nation of South Asia, one of the largest manufacturers of medicines in the world, is producing two vaccines – COVISHIELD, licensed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, and COVAXIN, developed at home by Bharat Biotech in partnership with the Indian Medical Research Council . COVISHIELD is being manufactured at a West India-based facility of the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest manufacturer of vaccines. India is exporting the vaccine to several countries, including neighboring nations. Indian firm Zydus Cadila is also developing an indigenous vaccine based on DNA, ZyCov-Da at its facility in the western city of Ahmedabad. Modi said India has taken steps to overcome the shock caused by the spread of COVID-19 and has carried out reforms to improve its economy. India’s economy, Asia’s third-largest, is expected to contract 7.7% in the current fiscal year ending in March, the weakest performance in four decades after a COVID-19-related deadlock hit economic and industrial activity. I want to assure the business world that the situation will now change rapidly on the economic front as well, he said, adding that India ‘s push for self – reliance through domestic production aims to turn the country into an export hub. India believes in opening all sectors to private players and would provide support for companies looking to invest in the country, he added. (Our self-confidence policy) is committed to a good and global global supply chain. India has the capacity, capability and reliability to strengthen its global supply chain, he said, adding that India will continue to strengthen its infrastructure. Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Sanjeev Miglani; Edited by David Goodman, William Maclean

