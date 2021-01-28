Mizzou International Composers’ Festival announces Resident Composers for 2021 | tidings

COLUMBIA, Mo., January 28, 2021 / PRNewswire / – The Mizzou New Music Initiative (MNMI) has selected four resident composers to participate in the Mizzou 2021 International Composers Festival (MICF).
Filed by MNMI and University of Missouri School of Music by Monday, July 26th through Saturday, July 31st IN Colombia, Twelfth annual MICF (http://composersfestiv.missouri.edu/) will feature world premieres of new works written by each of the selected composers. Listed by their current settlements, they are:
* Daniel Fitzpatrick Columbia, MO
* Paul Mortilla Coral Gables, FL
These four composers will be appearing at MICF 2021 along with the eight composers selected for the 2020 festival, but whose works could not be premiered when COVID-related restrictions forced the festival to be reconfigured as an online event.
Those composers are Yu Kuwabara (Tokyo, Japan), Pascal Le Boeuf (New York, NY), Shuying Li (Spokane, WA), Celka Ojakangas (Los Angeles, CA), DM R (Diana M. Rodriguez) (New York, NY), Niko Schroeder (Columbia, MO), Andrew Tholl (Los Angeles, CA), and Felipe Tovar-Henao (Bloomington, IN)
Premieres of new works by all 12 composers will be presented during the festival week in two concerts, six per concert, along with music by distinguished guest composers. However, because the COVID pandemic makes it difficult to predict future conditions, MNMI will have some contingent plans for MICF 2021 if security concerns, University policy, or state or local laws make it impossible to present the festival “in person. “on campus University of Missouri at Columbia.
These plans may include (but are not limited to) an online festival only, a limited personal experience, or a combination of online and personal activities, such as additional music concerts by guest composers and other contemporary creators, workshops, master classes and other events.
The outstanding composers of the Festival for 2021 will be Chen Yi AND David T. Little. Chen is a distinguished composition professor at the Conservatory of Music and Dance at University of Missouri-Kansas City. A finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Music 2006 for her composition “Si Ji” (“The Four Seasons”), she was born and raised in Guangzhou, China and is known as a prolific composer who intertwines Chinese and Western traditions, transcending cultural and musical boundaries.
Little currently heads the makeup program at man – New School IN New York City. He previously served as Executive Director of MATA and on the board of directors at Chamber Music America, and from 2014-2017 was a composer in residence with the Philadelphia Opera and Music-Theater Group.
Newly rated Alarm Will Sound music group, led by artistic director Alan Pierson, will once again serve as a resident ensemble, as they have served since the inception of MICF in 2010.
During the festival, resident composers will receive composition lessons from Chen and Little and, if conditions permit, take part in rehearsals with the Will Sound Alarm. The composers will also give a public presentation on their music and after the premiere performance, will receive live professional recordings of their new works.
A complete plan of events, times, dates and places for the Mizzou International Composers Festival 2021 will be announced at a later date. For more information, please visit http://composersfestiv.missouri.edu/.
The Mizzou International Composers’ Festival is part of the Mizzou New Music Initiative (http://mizzounewmusic.missouri.edu/), a range of positioning programs University of Missouri School of Music as a major center in the fields of composition and new music. The Mizzou New Music Initiative is a direct result of the generous support of Dr. Jeanne and Mr. Rex Sinquefield and Sinquefield Charitable Foundation (http://www.sinquefieldcharitablefoundation.com/)
BURIMI Mizzou New Music Iniciativa