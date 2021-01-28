Death of Shonisani Lethole: Justice and closure finally within reach for broken family

Shonisani Lethole’s family is still broken and traumatized by his lonely death at Tembisa Hospital in 2020.

The Health Ombudsman found that his death was preventable and that the hospital was negligent.

After receiving final answers, the family believes that justice is finally achievable.

The family of Shonisani Lethole, who are still devastated by his lonely death, caused by the negligence of the staff at Tembisa Hospital, believe that justice and closure is ultimately achievable.

Nearly seven months after Lethole died at Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital (TPTH) in Gauteng, his family has finally received responses, though those responses have only brought more misery to his loved ones.

“The last seven months since we lost our son, brother, uncle and boyfriend have been so traumatic. As a family we have had to undergo counseling,” said Lethole’s mother, Mam’Patricia.

“Not knowing what really happened to Shonisani has been difficult.

“With yesterday’s publication of the Ombud report, we finally know how and when he died.”

Issuing a report on how Lethole died, Health Ombudsman Professor Malegapuru Makgoba described Tembisa as a “zoo of people supposed to care for patients”.

Macgoba released his revelations on the circumstances surrounding Lethole’s care and death last June, Wednesday. He found that not only was the hospital negligent in treating Lethole, but his death was preventable and avoidable.

Lethole was also effectively left to die as no attempt was made to resurrect him. He also had not been fed for more than 100 hours, the report said.

The ombudsman’s investigation also revealed that:

The hospital provided the ombuds with false or incomplete information.

The time of Lethole’s death was incorrectly recorded.

The decision not to resuscitate Lethole was ill-conceived and was contrary to the Tembisa Hospital Guidelines.

Lethole died without knowing his Covid-19 result.

Moreover, while the hospital claimed that a nasogastric tube had been inserted after Lethole intubation on June 27, Macgoba said no such evidence had been presented.

“It happened when he was most vulnerable and calm. The team of doctors and nurses accepted the investigation into this negligent, heartless and illegal omission. This careless attitude represented gross medical negligence,” Makgoba said.

A visibly emotional Mam’Patricia said the family was grateful to Macgoba and his team dedicated to conducting a thorough but prompt investigation with great integrity.

“The report provides answers to many questions we have left,” Mam’Patricia said.

“It is an extraordinary and very painful oversight to read about us and his friends, because what happened at Tembisa Hospital left much to be desired and is very disturbing.

“My son died a single death without the basic care we should be able to wait in our health care facilities.”

Lethole’s family, using the report, also noted that:

Lethole was placed carelessly in a ward for Covid-19 patients before it was confirmed that he had the virus and his test results were not shared with the relevant medical staff of the treatment.

He was tested on arrival for Covid-19 and the results were available just two days later. X-rays and other blood tests taken on arrival showed symptoms consistent with Covid-19. No one checked any of these results while he was in the hospital.

His oxygen levels when aired are not properly monitored, which led to further deterioration of his severe condition.

Senior medical staff failed to produce accurate medical reports when handed over to colleagues, which had a serious impact on clinical management and oversight of his treatment.

“There were many, many failures in treating my son. It is very likely that these failures in the duty of providing care contributed to his death,” she added.

“Importers it is important to acknowledge that it is the hospital leadership and senior medical professionals who are responsible for these failures.”

“We were shocked and horrified to read the report of how senior medical professionals and hospital leaders hid facts, misrepresented information and tried to deceive Ombud investigators through coverts.

“We are deeply disappointed that these senior staff who have been entrusted with providing care for the sick and vulnerable during a pandemic could not find the ethical courage to tell the truth and speak openly.”

@DrZweliMkhize Can I respond to your tweets if the problems I have in one of your facilities continue to become unbearable and you do not seem to care. Did not eat for 48 hours. – shonisani lethole (@Shonilethole) June 25, 2020

While the Lethole family said justice was finally achievable, they would always be left with the reality of what happened to Shonisani, which was also perpetuated through his latest tweet.

