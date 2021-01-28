Expertus Technologies Wins Two Global Corporate Excellence Awards | tidings





LONDONR, January 28, 2021 / PRNewswire / – The global financial industry is experiencing a period of profound transformation, with customers seeking smart banking solutions that are secure and hassle-free. Montreal based on Expertus Technologies is leading the way with its innovative services and now the company has two Global Magazine Corporate Excellence Awards worldwide to add its impressive ratings. The awards identify and honor the most respected companies and their C-Suite executives, rewarding outstanding performance, innovation and ethics across the international business and finance communities. Expertus was the complete winner in two categories; ‘Most Innovative Cash and Treasury Management Solution’ which was won by the company’s EPS Platform and ‘Visionary CEO of the Year – Canada‘, acquired by CEO Zhak Leblanc. With many of the leading financial institutions battling inherited technology and limiting cultures, innovative fintech brands like Expertus have been able to offer customers solutions that have delivered tremendous value. The Expertus Payment Services Platform (EPS) combines operational excellence with integrated AI to provide users with a true picture – allowing them to make better decisions, faster. Financial regulations also pose problems for financial institutions in terms of access to data and confidentiality, with clients now – rightly so – being given more access to their personal information. The benefits of this are great, but it has been a challenge for institutions to adapt. Expertus has positioned itself at the heart of the solution, with a Cloud-based payment platform now used by over 1,000 organizations. Zhak Leblanc has led Expertus to its current market leadership position, having started the company over 19 years ago. In 2007 it took an important step and Expertus gained certification as one of the first ever SWIFT providers, a recognition of its latest solutions. In 2018 Jacques and his team were able to harness the power of Cloud technology to start creating Expertus Payment Services. This was the first domestic payment platform of its kind, launched in the market in 2020 with a very positive response. By the end of 2020, Expertus had become part of the IBM Group, further strengthening the company’s position as a global leader. Jacques explained the ethos of the company to the reporter of Business Worldwide Magazine: “First and foremost we care about all our people – both within Expertus and our customers and partners. Yes, we create a complex technology that people rely on, but none of that would be possible without people passionate and creative that made that technology possible.Second, we challenge ourselves to keep track of the real needs of users.one is one thing to create smart, visually appealing software, but if we are not doing it things better for our users, then what is the purpose? Finally, we have taken advantage and tried our best to encourage the evolution that has seen technology opening up the world of financial data.For decades, the industry felt vague, “But the legislation is helping to bring more transparency, and that can only be a good thing.” For further details and specifications on all Expertus solutions, please visit the company website at https://www.expertus.ca/. An article about the company can be found on the Magazine’s website worldwide: https://www.bwmonline.com/2021/01/25/expertus-technologies-making-payments-simple/ Further information about visiting Business Worldwide Magazine Awards 2020 – https://www.bwmonline.com/2020-global-corporate-excellence-awards-winners/ About Magazine worldwide business Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and intelligence for merchants worldwide. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enables an established audience of corporate traders to follow the news, stories and developments affecting international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes CEOs / CFOs – Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital / Private Capital Companies to name a few. Contact: David Jones Pricing Department E: [email protected] Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1428151/BWM_Jacques_Expertus_CEO.jpg View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/expertus-technologies-wins-two-business-worldwide-magazine-global-corporate-excellence-awards-301216520.html SOURCE Magazines worldwide business

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos