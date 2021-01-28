Expertus Technologies Wins Two Global Corporate Excellence Awards | tidings

LONDONR, January 28, 2021 / PRNewswire / – The global financial industry is experiencing a period of profound transformation, with customers seeking smart banking solutions that are secure and hassle-free. Montreal based on Expertus Technologies is leading the way with its innovative services and now the company has two Global Magazine Corporate Excellence Awards worldwide to add its impressive ratings.
The awards identify and honor the most respected companies and their C-Suite executives, rewarding outstanding performance, innovation and ethics across the international business and finance communities. Expertus was the complete winner in two categories; ‘Most Innovative Cash and Treasury Management Solution’ which was won by the company’s EPS Platform and ‘Visionary CEO of the Year – Canada‘, acquired by CEO Zhak Leblanc.
With many of the leading financial institutions battling inherited technology and limiting cultures, innovative fintech brands like Expertus have been able to offer customers solutions that have delivered tremendous value. The Expertus Payment Services Platform (EPS) combines operational excellence with integrated AI to provide users with a true picture – allowing them to make better decisions, faster.
Financial regulations also pose problems for financial institutions in terms of access to data and confidentiality, with clients now – rightly so – being given more access to their personal information. The benefits of this are great, but it has been a challenge for institutions to adapt. Expertus has positioned itself at the heart of the solution, with a Cloud-based payment platform now used by over 1,000 organizations.
Zhak Leblanc has led Expertus to its current market leadership position, having started the company over 19 years ago. In 2007 it took an important step and Expertus gained certification as one of the first ever SWIFT providers, a recognition of its latest solutions. In 2018 Jacques and his team were able to harness the power of Cloud technology to start creating Expertus Payment Services. This was the first domestic payment platform of its kind, launched in the market in 2020 with a very positive response. By the end of 2020, Expertus had become part of the IBM Group, further strengthening the company’s position as a global leader.
Jacques explained the ethos of the company to the reporter of Business Worldwide Magazine:
“First and foremost we care about all our people – both within Expertus and our customers and partners. Yes, we create a complex technology that people rely on, but none of that would be possible without people passionate and creative that made that technology possible.Second, we challenge ourselves to keep track of the real needs of users.one is one thing to create smart, visually appealing software, but if we are not doing it things better for our users, then what is the purpose? Finally, we have taken advantage and tried our best to encourage the evolution that has seen technology opening up the world of financial data.For decades, the industry felt vague, “But the legislation is helping to bring more transparency, and that can only be a good thing.”
