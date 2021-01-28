International
Face recognition: Do not use it to ask how staff are feeling, says the observer
Some facial recognition applications that could lead to discrimination should be banned altogether, according to a European human rights observer, after months of discussions on how best to regulate technology.
The Council of Europe has published new guidelines to be followed by governments and private companies that are considering deploying facial recognition technologies. For example, jobs that use digital tools to assess employee engagement based on their facial expressions, or insurance companies that use technology to determine clients’ health or social status can all be affected by the new guidelines.
The observer effectively advises that when technology is used exclusively to determine an individual’s skin color, religion, sex, ethnic origin, age, health or social status, the use of facial recognition should be prohibited unless it can be shown that placement its is necessary and proportionate.
Under the same conditions, the ban should also apply to some of the digital tools that may recognize emotions, reveal personality traits or mental health conditions and which may be unfairly used in employment processes or to determine the possibility of securing and education.
“At best, facial recognition may be appropriate, helping us navigate obstacles in our daily lives. At worst, it threatens our essential human rights, including privacy, the treatment of equality and non-discrimination, empowering state authorities and others to monitor and control important aspects of our lives often without our knowledge or consent, “said Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejinov Buri.
“But this can be stopped. These guidelines ensure the protection of people’s personal dignity, human rights and fundamental freedoms, including the security of their personal data.”
In addition to banning specific applications, the organization also drafted regulations to protect the privacy of citizens when face recognition technology is deemed a convenient tool to use.
For example, there should be strict parameters and criteria that law enforcement agencies must adhere to when they see fit to use face recognition tools; and when the use of technology is covert, it should only be allowed to “prevent an imminent and substantial risk to public safety”. The Council of Europe also called for a public debate to regulate the placement of technology in public places and schools, arguing that less intrusive mechanisms exist.
Private companies should not be allowed to use face recognition in environments such as shopping malls, whether for marketing or private security purposes. When they deploy technology, they need to get clear consent from those who will be affected and offer them an alternative solution.
The new Council of Europe guidelines were built on an agreement called Convention 108+, which was first published in 1981 and was at that time the first legally binding document in the field of data protection. In 2018, the convention was modernized to adapt the agreement to the digital age and now has 55 participating states.
Despite the rewriting of the convention, experts have worried that European regulation is not age-appropriate and potentially leads to harmful consequences for citizens, especially in the case of technologies that can be problematic such as face recognition.
Martin Ebers, co-founder of the Society for Robotics and AI Law (RAILS), told ZDNet: “We have regulatory frameworks that are not specifically tailored to AI systems, but nevertheless apply to AI systems. For example, there are no specific rules. at an EU level to deal with facial recognition systems. “
Recent years have seen repeated attempts by various European institutions and activists to impose a stricter adjustment on AI systems, and especially facial recognition tools. In a white paper published on artificial intelligence last year, the EU said it would consider banning the technology altogether, which was immediately followed by European Data Protection Supervisor Wojciech Wiewirowski arguing in favor of a moratorium on use of face recognition in public spaces.
Although the guidelines are a set of benchmarks rather than legal, necessarily legal, document, the document offers the widest set of proposals to date to regulate facial recognition technology in Europe. The measures will pass through the European Parliament before being adopted as new laws.
Fanny Hidvgi, Europe Policy Manager at the Brussels-based thinkTank AccessNow, told ZDNet: “We urge the Council of Europe to take the next step and support the banning of applications that are in fundamental conflict with fundamental rights. No debate democratic, temporary pause or safeguards can mitigate the individual and social damage caused by such use of these technologies “.
