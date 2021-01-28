Australian Emperor Bruce Oxenford announces retirement from international cricket







Australian referee Bruce Oxenford on Thursday announced his withdrawal from international cricket after judging in all three game formats for more than 15 years. A regular member of the ICC Emperors’ Elite Panel since 2012, Oxenford led 62 Test matches, the last of which was the final game of the Australia-India series in Brisbane. “I look back proudly on my international career as a referee. It ‘s still hard to believe that I have refereed in close to 200 international matches. Such a long career was not really something I had hoped for before embarking on this journey. , “Oxenford said in a statement to the ICC. The 60-year-old, who officially stays in April, made his international debut at Gabba in a T20 International between Australia and South Africa in January 2006. He ran three World Cups for three men and the last three T20 World Cups. He was also part of the management team at the T20 World Cups for Women in 2012 and 2014. Before becoming a referee, Oxenford represented Queensland in eight first-class matches as a wheeler striker and a lower-ranking batman. Queenslander will continue to oversee home matches despite his withdrawal from international play. “I would like to thank the International Cricket Council, Cricket Australia and all my colleagues at the ICC Elite and International panels for their support and encouragement over the years,” he said. “I had a great time as a match official and I will miss the company that comes from being part of such a professional group. I will especially miss seeing and interacting with the wonderful people who are part of the support structure. of our game around the world. “ Oxenford said he is looking forward to competing in home cricket in his home country. Promoted “Most importantly, I want to thank my wife Jo, son James and daughter Kristen for all their love and support over the years. It would not have been possible for me to have such a long career without their sacrifices and for this I am eternally grateful for “While I will no longer stay in international matches, I look forward to continuing to serve the match I want – judging within Australia,” he added. Topics mentioned in this article

