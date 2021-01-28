About one-third of passengers arriving at Dublin Airport return from vacation

Approximately one-third of the people who have arrived at Dublin Airport in the last two days have returned from vacation.

New Justice Department figures also show that 39 passengers have arrived in the country since Monday without a negative Covid test.

Anyone arriving at ports and airports is now legally required to produce a negative PCR test for Covid-19 upon arrival.

The penalty for those who do not do so is a fine of up to 2,500 or up to six months in prison.

New figures show that between Monday and Wednesday this week, just over 4,500 people arrived at Dublin Airport and 28 failed to produce a negative test result.

According to the Department of Justice, there were 11 further violations at other ports of entry.

The figures also show that of the 2,000 arrivals at Dublin Airport on Tuesday and Wednesday, about a third were returning from vacation.

This despite strong advice from government and health officials to avoid non-essential travel.

The department says the vast majority of passengers comply with the rules and that the Guard will send files to the Director of Public Prosecution for those who are not.