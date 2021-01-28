Collers International | Commercial property news in Thailand





A renewal of reduced property tax measures for another year could help boost housing demand and purchasing power, says a property adviser, although reduction of transfer and mortgage fees remains limited to 3 million baht a units. Phattarachai Taweewong, director of research and communications at Colyers International Thailand, said the measures help developers and consumers. The reduction of transfer and mortgage fees from 2% and 1%, respectively, to 0.01% should not be limited to units priced at 3 million baht and lower, he said. “It should apply to all price ranges, or at least up to 10 million baht.” The Cabinet on Tuesday announced an extension of property-related measures. One measure was to reduce the land and building tax by 90% for another year in 2021. Next was a reduction of transfer and mortgage rates to 0.01% by the end of the year for new housing units with an estimated price of 3 million baht and lower, which lasted from 22 October 2019 to 24 December 2020 . Both measures were among five proposals, three property associations (consisting of the Thai Condominium Association, the Housing Business Association and the Thai Real Estate Association) submitted on 9 December. They demanded a reduction in transfer fees and a ceilingless mortgage on unit prices and an expansion in second-hand units, while the land and building tax reduction was required for two years covering 2021-22. Vichai Viratkapan, acting director general of the Real Estate Information Center, said lowering transfer and mortgage rates could help catalyze the property market, as it did in the fourth quarter of 2015 through the fourth quarter. second of 2016, when the measure was last implemented. The fourth quarter of 2015 set a record with 63,869 units sold, compared to a five-year average of 45,300 units for the quarter, suggesting the move was good for the industry and built the confidence of home buyers, Mr Vichai said. Saenphin Sukhee, chief executive of Frasers Property Home, a developer business unit listed on SET Frasers Property Thailand, said the recent approval could boost market sentiment. “It is limited to 3 million baht and lower because the government wants to help stimulate housing demand in the middle- and lower-income segment,” he said. Piya Prayong, chief executive of home developer Pruksa Real Estate, said lowering transfer and mortgage fees could help reduce the burden on home buyers. Pruksa and Frasers indicated that they could introduce campaigns such as money cuts, installment waivers of up to 36 months and waivers of all transfer day expenses or common area expenses.

