



International Baccalaureate CAS Students at World Researchers Lead Community in Spreading Joy to COVID Patients

South Texas World Scholars Juniors Selah Celeste Fernandez of McAllen, Dayla Gonzalez of Monte Alto and Victoria Lazo-Romero of the Mission shared some joy by handing over 100 handwritten letters to patients with COVID-19. Group members are enrolled in the International Baccalaureate Creativity, Activity, Service (CAS) course on World Scholarships, which teaches students to return to their communities in some form or another, and students knew right away that they wanted to spread joy in a time such as this by offering words of encouragement and hope to the people struggling with this deadly disease. The group organized a submission form to Google through which the family, friends, and community of World Scholars were encouraged to submit emails. Submissions were transcribed and delivered to patients at a local hospital. “Not only did we learn a lot about ourselves at the completion of this project, but we really connected with our community at a time that has kept us and continues to keep us isolated,” Lazo-Romero said. “Despite every challenge we faced along the way, knowing we were able to give someone a sense of peace for just a moment, making all the efforts absolutely worthwhile.” According to IB, CAS aims to develop students who enjoy and find relevance in a range of CAS experiences and understand that they are members of local and global communities with responsibility for each other and the environment. Students can agree that they are preparing for the real world and future careers because of the skills and opportunities gained as an IB student and through the CAS course. “The work ethic I have established through the IB curriculum is something I plan to take with me during college and life beyond,” Fernandez said. “This program has allowed me to explore different ideas and cultures and has greatly shaped the way I perceive things, which will be useful in my future career.” Gonzalez aspires to pursue a career in marketing, always keeping her morale at heart. “The IB program has and continues to prepare me for my marketing career by allowing me to accumulate specific skills in this area, taking specific IB career courses such as Marketing, Advertising and of course community service courses such as CAS” Gonzalez. The IB Diploma program aims to develop young, knowledgeable and caring young people who help to create a better and more peaceful world through intercultural understanding and respect. To this end, the organization works with schools, governments and international organizations to develop challenging international education programs and rigorous evaluation. These programs encourage students around the world to become active, compassionate, and lifelong learners who realize that other people, with their change, can also be right. “The IB program has allowed me to look at things from a different perspective, allowing myself to consider my aspirations and overall purpose in life,” Lazo-Romero said.

