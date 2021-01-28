Stop endless talks on referendum, says UK Prime Minister Johnson Scotland





LONDON (Reuters) – Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Scottish nationalists on Thursday to stop talking endlessly about a new independence referendum, saying most people wanted to see Britain jumping stronger together as the COVID pandemic eased. 19. On a trip to Scotland in a bid to stem growing support for another referendum, Johnson chose a blunt message, saying independence supporters had their chance in 2014 in a vote they had agreed at the time was an event once in a generation. Bonds linking England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland together in an economy of $ 3 trillion have been severely strained by the British exit from the European Union and Johnson’s treatment of the coronavirus outbreak. Opinion polls suggest a majority of Scots would now favor breaking the 314-year-old union between England and Scotland. But Johnson, whose unpopularity goes deep into Scotland, according to opinion polls, suggested he was sticking to his stance not to pass another referendum, which the Scottish National Party needs to hold a legal vote. “I do not think the right thing to do is to talk endlessly about another referendum when I think what the people of the country and the people of Scotland in particular want is to fight this pandemic,” Johnson said in a lab just outside Edinburgh. I do not see the advantage of losing in meaningless constitutional disputes when we finally had a referendum not so long ago, he said. The same people who … go on and on about another referendum also said just a few years ago, just in 2014, that this was an event once in a generation – I’m inclined to stick to what they said last time . His visit to Scotland, at a time when the nation is in a deadlock to prevent the spread of COVID-19, drew criticism from Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and her Scottish National Party (SNP) who asked if it qualified as essential. according to coronavirus instructions. PART OF MY WORK TO THE PRIME MINISTERS A Johnsons spokesman defended the trip, saying it was an essential part of the prime ministers’ job to go out and see businesses and communities and people, especially during the pandemic. Sturgeon, who heads Scotland’s semi-autonomous government, hopes a strong SNP performance in its May 6 parliamentary election will give it the mandate to hold a second referendum. If Scotland became independent, the UK – already facing the economic consequences of Brexit and the pandemic – would lose about a third of its land and almost a tenth of its population. Scotland voted against independence by 55% to 45% in 2014. But a majority of Scots also supported the EU stance in the 2016 Brexit referendum – although a majority in the UK as a whole, including England, the Johnsons base, voted to leave – and Scottish Nationalists say this raises their issue of secession. Johnson Cabinet Minister Michael Gove, a Scotsman himself, told Sky News: “At this point, when we have the priority of fighting the disease and also the need for timely economic recovery, talk about changing the constitution and so on. it is simply a massive distraction. Reporting by Andrew MacAskill, Guy Faulconbridge and Elizabeth Piper; Edited by Paul Sandle and Mark Heinrich

