GKN Aerospace plans to lead a collaboration between industry and academia to develop a new hydrogen propulsion system for small “sub-regional” aircraft. Initially, the H2GEAR system will power new and existing aircraft by reducing up to 19 passengers, but the aerospace group says it could then be scaled up for use on larger aircraft. The UK-based project is supported by a joint investment of 54 54 million ($ 73 million) by GKN, together with its partners and the Government Department for Business, Energy and Industry Strategy (BEIS). Program partners include the fuel cell specialist Intelligent Energy, electric motors and control systems group Aeristech, the University of Newcastle, the University of Manchester and the University of Birmingham. The H2GEAR system will convert liquid hydrogen to electricity in fuel cells, on the other hand it will power the electric motors that will drive either duct or propeller fans. According to GKN, the first hydrogen-powered aircraft may be ready to enter service in 2026. The company says it has had contacts with several existing unnamed aircraft manufacturers, as well as starters and airlines. The program will be based at the new K 32 million GKN Aerospace Global Technology Center in Bristol in southwest England. Partners say this could create more than 3,000 new jobs over the next decade. “Hydrogen-powered aircraft offer a clear path to keeping the world connected, with dramatically clearer skies,” said GKN Aerospace technology chief Russ Dunn. GKN Aerospace is one of the leading suppliers of one level, providing subsystems and components to a wide variety of aircraft manufacturers and aero engines. The group specializes in lightweight composite aerostructures, additive manufacturing, engine systems and intelligent transparency (such as aircraft windows). UK Business Minister Paul Scully on Thursday announced BEIS funding for BE 27m for H2GEAR. The UK Government has also pledged a 2. 2.8 million grant to Inception (part of Blue Bear Systems Research) to develop an electric propulsion system for smaller eVTOL aircraft. In December 2020, BEIS provided a grant of $ 12.3 million through the California-based ZeroAvia Institute of Space Technology for Hydrogen, which is working on a hydrogen fuel cell mobile cabin for aircraft with up to 19 seats. The HyFlyer II program, based at the Cranfield Aerospace Research Center in the UK, also includes Aeristech and the European Maritime Energy Center in Scotland. This story is from FutureFlight.aero, a source of news and information developed by AIN to provide objective, independent coverage and analysis of the most advanced aviation technology, including electric aircraft developments and advanced air mobility.

