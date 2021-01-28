Global debt is projected to reach almost 100% in 2021 amid the COVID-19 crisis, says International Monetary Fund (IMF)





Global public debt is projected to decline from 98 percent of GDP in 2020 to 100 percent of GDP in 2021 Global public debt is estimated to affect 98 per cent of GDP by the end of 2020, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday in the latest fiscal monitor update, according to which government debt in India is expected to remain at 83 percent of GDP. The COVID-19 pandemic posed a serious challenge to public finances, the report said, noting that output shrinkage and subsequent declining revenues, along with emergency life lines, increased government deficits and debt beyond levels recorded during the crisis. global financial. Vitor Gaspar, Director of the IMF Department of Fiscal Affairs told reporters that government revenues fell everywhere, public debt rose to 98 percent compared to 84 percent before COVID-19. “From 2021 onwards, debt stabilizes at a high level and stays above pre-COVID-19 levels until the end of the forecast horizon,” he said. According to the Fiscal Monitor report, government debt is expected to remain high, at 83 percent of GDP, stressing the need for a credible medium-term fiscal framework to boost confidence, anchored in revised fiscal targets and revenue mobilization. . Noting that global public debt is projected to grow further from 98 percent of GDP in 2020 to almost 100 percent of GDP in 2021 driven by advanced and emerging market economies, Paolo Mauro, Deputy Director of The IMF Department of Fiscal Affairs said, with the pandemic still out of control and growing economies below potential, additional fiscal support will be needed in 2021, to protect livelihoods. “High public debt does not need to raise immediate concerns about debt sustainability, but emerging markets and emerging economies with high debt may find it difficult to borrow more. Overall, market financing prospects are good. “But short-term debt weaknesses remain high in some developing countries,” he said in response to a question. To address a large increase in public debt in developing countries, the international community including the IMF has provided grants, concessional loans and debt relief in 2020, including for 38 countries rated to be “at high risk” “. Fiscal regulation and, in some cases, debt restructuring are expected to contribute to debt reduction. “Almost everywhere, credible medium-term strategies need to be developed, with the aim of stabilizing and gradually bringing debt to more secure levels over time, supported by pro-growth and comprehensive measures,” he said. Gasper said low-income developing countries urgently need funding for social services, health and education, COVID-19 control measures and support for food programs in countries facing the risk of malnutrition. The IMF, he said, is helping and remains committed to providing further support. Since the start of the pandemic, it has provided a total of about $ 105 billion in funding to more than 80 countries, five of which are low-income developing countries. More than $ 285 billion has been committed in total from a $ 1 trillion lending capacity. Many poor nations need additional support through grants, concessional borrowing, and debt relief. This includes the debt service suspension initiative, but on a case-by-case basis, deeper debt treatments may be required, including restructuring, Gasper said. Arguing that the international community should act together to promote inclusive growth, Gasper called for universal availability of effective vaccines. “Health must come first, and rescue must be directed as needed. COVID-19 will not be under control anywhere until it is under control everywhere. The sooner it happens, the faster economic activity will grow, the more jobs will be returned sooner, “Gaspar told reporters. “Making effective vaccines available worldwide is the number one priority, Lifeline needs to be targeted at the most vulnerable and properly maintained in response to developments in the spread of the virus,” he said. Releasing the annual fiscal monitor update, Gasper called for facilitating the transition to an intelligent, green, resilient, and inclusive growth model. “This applies to support today and becomes even more important as the recovery takes over,” he said.

