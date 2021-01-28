Two arrested at Guwahati airport for violating the Covid-19 protocol





According to police, on-duty Covid-19 personnel at the airport had set up a FIR against 12 people who forcibly left the airport without taking the necessary tests. They had all arrived on a flight from Delhi. PUBLISHED N ON 28 Jan, 2021 11:38 PM

Guwahati police have arrested two people at Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport on Thursday evening for allegedly violating Covid-19 protocols. According to police, on-duty Covid-19 personnel at the airport had set up a FIR against 12 people who forcibly left the airport without taking the necessary tests. They had all arrived on a flight from Delhi. The two arrested persons have been identified as Dinesh Das and Jayanta Gogoi. It is reported that Das, a resident of Palasbari near Guwahati, is a village activist and was returning to Assam after taking part in protests by farmers in Delhi on 26 January. Passengers violated the Covid-19 protocol and prevented on-duty personnel at the airport from carrying out their work. We have no idea if these passengers had taken part in the farmers’ protests. They have been arrested for non-compliance with Covid-19 security measures, said Nabaneet Mahanta, DCP (West Guwahati). A case under Sections 353, 188, 270, 269, 294 of the Indian Penal Code and 51 (B) of the Disaster Management Act for assault or criminal force to prevent a public servant from performing his or her duty, malignant action that may spread infection etc. is located at the Azara police station. Attempts are being made to arrest the 10 others mentioned in the FIR. SHUT

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos