News / Museum / Auschwitz-Birkenau

Its objective consists in emphasizing the connection between the memory of the victims and shaping conscious responsibility in modern times, in particular at a local level, as well as in drawing the attention of the public to the necessity of adopting a sensitive approach towards injustice and human suffering as well as promoting civil attitudes and democratic values, in particular within local communities.

‘Even the most tragic past can constitute for us the lesson and source of motivation to get involved in repairing modern world. Passivity towards racism, antisemitism, xenophobia or the ideology of hatred never constitutes a responsible solution or mature attitude,” said Dr. Piotr M. A. Cywiski, Director of the Auschwitz Museum. ‘The voice from Auschwitz will be heard only when it sounds in our hearts and minds, when it is translated into attitudes and actions,” he emphasized.

‘Both the Museum and the Institute are facing the challenge of demonstrating the danger of hatred and its disastrous consequences. We feel obliged to shape in people, especially representatives of the young generation, conscious and socially sensitive attitudes, engaged and responsible,’ said Maria Ossoliska, President of the Institute.

Pieces of writing submitted for the competition should include the description of activities which that already been undertaken or the idea for a project to be implemented within the local community. While planning the events, it is worth taking into account the support as well as the source materials available at the Auschwitz Museum, which may serve as inspiration while planning a specific project. The following criteria are going to be considered while evaluating the works: remembrance/memory, local character, current initiative, the innovative character of the idea/project, implementation possibilities, the subject of exclusion.

‘The aim of the competition is to promote the implementation of local initiatives as well as present the projects which have already been created. We hope that competition works will constitute the inspiration for new individuals intending to get involved in the activities aimed at promoting responsible attitudes. Together, we form a huge international network of activists who present their involvement in preserving the memory of the Holocaust and current responsibility for the human condition,’ Maria Ossoliska added.

Competition works in WORD text file or the PDF format shell be sent to [email protected] by February 23. 2021. Works in the following languages will be accepted: English, French, German, Hebrew, Italian, Polish, Russian and Spanish. See the regulations of the competition.

Distinguished works will be published at dosomething.auschwitz.org and the winners will also take part in educational workshops organized at the Auschwitz Memorial as well as will have the opportunity to present their projects under the form of a recoding during the conference of the International Center for Education about Auschwitz and the Holocaust in early July 2021.

The Auschwitz-Birkenau Institute is involved in international cooperation and offers, in close cooperation with the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum, numerous cultural, social and educational projects. The Institute aims to build and constantly develop the network of those involved in the diplomacy of memory at the Auschwitz Museum and reach those who have never visited the Memorial. These activities are undertaken by the Institute in cooperation with other institutions involved in the subject of the Holocaust all over the world, educational and cultural entities as well as associations and individuals active in this field.

