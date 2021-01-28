Bandipora police arrest newly recruited JeM terrorist with weapons and ammunition





Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday claimed that in the Bandipora district of North Kashmir, a newly recruited terrorist was arrested along with weapons and ammunition. The militant, identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Khan from the Panzigam area of ​​Bandipora, was apprehended at a special checkpoint set up by security forces following an announcement, a police spokesman said. “Police, together with the security forces, have arrested an active terrorist of the terrorist clothing banned JeM from Patushahi area of ​​Bandipora,” he said Police said based on information, regarding the movement of terrorists from Sopore to Bandipora, a joint special checkpoint was set up by Bandipora police together with security forces in Patushahi in the district. During the search, the terrorist identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Khan, a Panzigam resident in Bandipora, was arrested. Police said incriminating materials, including weapons and ammunition, were found in his possession. According to police records, he was linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad. SSP Bandipora Rahul Malik said, “Based on specific information regarding the movement of terrorists from Sopore to Bandipora, a joint check by the Bandipora Police and Security Forces was deployed in Patushay, Bandipora during the check.” A police leaflet reads, “The entity recently joined the banned terrorist clothing organization JeM and was tasked with carrying out subversive activities in Sopore and Bandipora Towns.” Earlier On 26/01/2021, the terrorists mentioned taking advantage of the darkness, gave news to the security forces and managed to escape from the place during the Cordon and the search operation deployed by Bandipora / Sopore Police together with the security forces in Adipora Sopore. Police have registered the FIR case under the relevant sections of the law stands registered at the Bandipora police station and the investigation has been undertaken.

